When Adam Brubacher returned to the Komets’ lineup Dec. 4, from his latest stint in the higher-level American Hockey League, he immediately improved the power play. He scored a goal that night against the Cincinnati Cyclones, rocketing a shot from between the circles, then did the same thing the next game against the Indy Fuel.
“He gives us a different look. It gives us a different weapon. And for us, we’re trying to utilize every single one of those. That’s a big one, finding a guy who’s got a shot like his,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets (11-8-5) have won six in a row heading into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Toledo Walleye (11-10-4), the first half of a home-and-home series.
Brubacher’s contributions have been profound at both ends of the ice – one could argue the way he and newly acquired Alex Peters solidified the defense have been the biggest factors in Fort Wayne’s turnaround – but the power play is certainly worth analyzation.
Fort Wayne’s power-play unit ranks second in the 28-team ECHL with an efficiency of 25.4% for the season. Since Brubacher returned from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, Fort Wayne has at least one power-play goal in all eight games; is 13 of 42 (30.1%) with the man-advantage; and has gotten two power-play goals and three assists from the 27-year-old defenseman.
Brubacher has played 11 games in his second season with Fort Wayne, totaling four goals and 11 points, while tallying an assist in one of his seven games with the Condors.
“He’s a 6-foot-4, puck-moving defenseman, and he’s tough to play against,” Boudreau said. “He’s a pro. It’s just one of those things where he’s a top-end guy, deserves to play in the American Hockey League, but while he’s down here we’re going to absolutely absorb his presence. He’s a great guy in the room, he’s a quiet leader both on and off the ice, and he’s a big difference maker – a big difference maker – because he can play in any situation. He plays on the penalty kill, first-line power play, he’s got a bomb of a shot.”
Brubacher has played 34 AHL games with Manitoba, Abbotsford and Bakersfield, since completing his college career at the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2020, and his only ECHL time has been with Fort Wayne.
While some players come back from the AHL disappointed over the relegation, Brubacher has embraced the opportunity on his latest assignment to get major ice time and show what he can do offensively and defensively at this level.
“I think up there (in the AHL), I’m focused more on playing defensively, but here I can take offensive chances when they’re available,” said Brubacher, a native of Elmira, Ontario. “Obviously, I still like to pride myself on playing strong defensively, but take some chances just moving the puck up to the forwards whenever I can.”
The Komets have been decimated by injuries lately, forcing them to play short of full 19-player lineups and with only five defensemen, putting a lot on the shoulders of Brubacher and Peters. But the Komets expect to get blue-liners Adam Samuelsson and Jacob Graves this week after acquiring them in separate recent trades.
Fort Wayne hasn’t played since Thursday’s 6-1 victory at the Coliseum over the Kalamazoo Wings. Brubacher had three assists that night, his second three-point game of the season.
“It’s always nice to get a lot of ice time down here, play 25-plus minutes, power play and penalty kill,” he said. “I always like that, to get a lot of ice and try to help the younger guys as much as I can down here.”