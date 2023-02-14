Allen Americans coach Chad Costello was suspended one game today by the ECHL for his tirade late in the Komets' 6-1 victory Saturday at Allen, Texas.
Costello, incensed about the way referee Marc-Olivier Phaneuf adjudicated a post-whistle fracas, threw things on the ice, slammed the door to the bench and removed and threw his sport jacket while being escorted off the ice.
Terrific tantrum from Allen Americans coach Chad Costello. I guess he didn't like the way that whole Maggio-Robidoux thing was adjudicated? So, still 4-1 Komets. pic.twitter.com/jZPcLSdPRY— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) February 12, 2023