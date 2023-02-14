Allen Americans coach Chad Costello was suspended one game today by the ECHL for his tirade late in the Komets' 6-1 victory Saturday at Allen, Texas.

Costello, incensed about the way referee Marc-Olivier Phaneuf adjudicated a post-whistle fracas, threw things on the ice, slammed the door to the bench and removed and threw his sport jacket while being escorted off the ice.

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.