The Komets have shown they’re capable of doing impressive things on the ice. But they’ve also shown they’re capable of abhorrent play.
It depends on the night, the period, the moment.
The only thing predictable about this team has been its unpredictability, hence a roller-coaster season that has Fort Wayne (15-14-6) four points out of the fourth and final playoff position in the Central Division.
On Friday, when the Komets face the conference-worst Iowa Heartlanders (7-20-9), they’ll reach the midway point of the campaign. No result at Coralville, Iowa, will be surprising – the Komets lost 7-2 in the only previous meeting – and that’s the problem.
The Komets hope to become consistent winners commensurate with their level of talent – remember, this team has stars such as Anthony Petruzzelli, Tye Felhaber and Joshua Winquist – so let’s take a look at what the Komets must do to make the playoffs and become Kelly Cup contenders.
Be mentally focused
The Komets were 5-8-5, their worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012; then won eight in a row, their longest winning streak since 2008 in the International Hockey League; then lost four; then won two; and are now on a three-game winless streak.
It’s been dizzying and it’s spoken to a lack of focus.
There have been several games in which the Komets came out lax to start. They’ve been outscored 46-33 in first periods; only 11 of the ECHL’s 28 teams have netted fewer goals in the opening periods. The Komets haven’t recognized situations of opportunity – like when they have big crowds at Memorial Coliseum or are facing struggling teams – and have given opponents confidence through turnovers, penalties and poor transition defense.
“They’re quick little mental lapses,” said Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain. “It ends up in the back of our net and hurts us at the end of the day.”
Fort Wayne averages 15.9 penalty minutes, third most in the ECHL, and takes more than six minors per game. Fortunately, their penalty kill ranks second at 84.4%, but all the work leaves the players fatigued.
Develop a killer instinct
A 4-2 loss to the division-leading Indy Fuel on Saturday at the Coliseum was a good example of a common third period that did Fort Wayne no favors. It was tied at 1 and Indy turned a bad turnover into a Cameron Hillis goal and poor transition defense into a Chad Yetman goal. And Fort Wayne’s power play – ranked sixth at 23.3% – was discombobulated in a high-leverage situation, as it’s prone to being.
“I look at our team and we’re capable of being great,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought we outplayed the first-place team in the division. But you can see why they’re in first place; they find ways to win. For us, we find ways to lose and that’s the difference right now.”
There’s so much talent with Fort Wayne, including Drake Rymsha, Shawn Boudrias, Mark Rassell and Oliver Cooper, they should be able to assert their will more when the game is on the line. Instead, Fort Wayne often ends up playing on its heels.
Simplify the game
The Komets are at their best when they play a simple game based on dumping the puck in, being physical in the corners and creating traffic. When they have that blue-collar mentality, it’s impressive because they bully opponents all over the ice; block shots to help out goalies Rylan Parenteau and Ryan Fanti (Max Milosek was waived Tuesday); check opponents who try to finesse their way up ice; and get the home crowd going.
When the Komets are on a finesse night, it’s more nerve-wracking. Sure, they sometimes pull off the 100-foot pass for a dazzling goal, but more often it becomes a barrage of turnovers and stick infractions.
Bolster the lineup
The Komets have a bevy of injured players – such as Stefano Giliati, Matthew Boudens, Jacob Graves and Marcus McIvor – and it’s not clear when they’ll return. No matter how you cut it, though, Fort Wayne needs to shore up its blue-line play and could use another power forward.
Getting defenseman Darien Kielb from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Tuesday certainly helped. And perhaps newly acquired forward Garret Van Wyhe is a game-changer.
But time isn’t on Fort Wayne’s side. They can’t necessarily wait for top players to arrive from juniors or college late in the season; the Komets need to make up ground now and they may have to part with somebody they don’t want to in order to get what they need – players who will protect the puck in their own end and generate gritty offense at the other.