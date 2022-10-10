The way last season ended still stings the Komets, for so many reasons.
The 3-2 loss came in Game 7, to a significant underdog, the Wheeling Nailers. It came at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets usually enjoy a huge home-ice advantage. And it came when the Komets were hoping for a second consecutive Kelly Cup championship.
Some players are using that loss as motivation. Others want to start anew. And the majority of the players – 19 of the 28 on the current roster – weren’t even here last season.
No matter their situation, the 2022-23 Komets take to the ice for the first time today, when the team opens their 71st training camp at Memorial Coliseum.
It’ll be Anthony Petruzzelli’s first camp as captain – he accepted the “C” in January – and he acknowledged the particular pain of the loss to the Nailers. But how the players channel that loss is important.
“Obviously for the guys returning, the people who have been here in Fort Wayne long enough, they know that that one hurt a lot last season,” Petruzzelli said. “So if you can use that to drive you and make you better, then, yeah, go ahead. For me personally, I think we have to look forward to (this) season and don’t worry about the past. As long as we can build and get better day by day, and not look in the rearview mirror, I think we’ll be doing OK.”
The Komets have until the Oct. 21 opener at the Indy Fuel to get the best roster together for a run toward a Kelly Cup, which was won last season by the Florida Everblades. A lot of difficult roster decisions will have to be made along the way by general manager David Franke, head coach Ben Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault, and the players are really going to have to earn their spots this year.
Here are the top five storylines for training camp:
It’ll be crowded
The current roster has 28 players, but that’s a fluid number. Some players, such as Tye Felhaber, remain in training camp at the higher-level American Hockey League. Others not on the roster could arrive on NHL or AHL contracts, for instance, Mark Rassell from the Bakersfield Condors.
No matter how you cut it, it’s going to be crowded at the Coliseum because only 21 roster spots (not including those in injured reserve) are up for grabs. Players are going to have to seize opportunities when they get them, even in today’s first skate.
Between the pipes
The Komets, fully aware that good goaltending is essential to winning, seemed prepared as they could be last season for injuries, call-ups and poor netminding. Instead of having the usual two goalies, they started the season with three – Samuel Harvey, Jiri Patera and Stefanos Lekkas.
Things started to disintegrate when Lekkas wanted more playing time. He was traded away in November, then call-ups of Harvey and Patera followed, and the Komets wound up using 11 goalies, an obscene number even during the pandemic.
Despite all that, the Komets’ plan to have three goalies was sound and it’ll likely be repeated.
The Komets are expected to get a goalie from the Condors, likely Colton Point or Olivier Rodrigue. But even if they don’t arrive soon, then the Komets seem prepared with Rylan Toth and Owen Savory.
Toth, 26, is coming off a season with the University of British Columbia, in which he was 11-5-1 with a 2.34 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts. He also played an AHL game with Abbotsford. Savory, 24, who was at Massachusetts-Lowell, was 20-7-2 with a 1.93 GAA, a .926 SP and five shutouts.
They both have impressive résumés, but they’re rookies and still need to prove themselves at the ECHL level.
Tend the defense
The Komets were uncharacteristically porous on defense last season – they ranked 10th among 27 teams with 3.13 goals against per game – so it’s not surprising that six of the nine blue-liners are newcomers.
Everyone but Marcus McIvor and Blake Siebenaler are rookies – D.J. King played only 18 games before a season-ending injury – so there could be some growing pains. What the Komets lack in experience, they make up for in size; the Komets have six defensemen 6-foot-2 or taller, including 6-8, 265-pound Scott Allan, regarded as potentially the biggest player in franchise history.
There are going to be growing pains on defense and they need to be polished up during training camp.
Embrace games
The Komets will play a home-and-home preseason series with the Nailers: at 7 p.m. Friday at Wheeling, West Virginia, and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum. With a packed camp, these will be the best opportunities for players to make an impression on Franke and Boudreau.
Especially for the players on the bubble, such as Fort Wayne native Triston Theriot, showing they’re willing to check, go to the hard areas and even fight will help their causes.
Signings must star
Many fans are still adjusting to longtime star Shawn Szydlowski being allowed to leave and sign with the Orlando Solar Bears. Other players who excelled last season – such as ECHL MVP and leading scorer Will Graber, Connor Jones, Kellen Jones, Zach Pochiro and Zach Tolkinen – are now with other teams or retired.
The Komets signed some significant names to fill the gaps, such as Brett Bulmer, Stefano Giliati and Josh Winquist, and they need to prove they’re as advertised and can jell. A bad camp would be concerning.
The Komets believe they’re going to get a lot more help this season through their new affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, after years of struggles with the Vegas Golden Knights. Bakersfield signing players for Fort Wayne over the summer is a promising start.
But the Komets have to come out of training camp with a top-tier roster, even if the Oilers and their AHL affiliate, Bakersfield, don’t send much help.