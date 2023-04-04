Sunday’s loss had almost no impact on the standings, other than locking the Komets into their long-expected fourth seed for the upcoming Central Division playoffs, but it created a gloomy mood at Memorial Coliseum nonetheless.
The Komets had a simple mandate – create momentum for the playoffs – yet their 5-4 loss to the lowly Iowa Heartlanders completed a 0-3-0 weekend. That Fort Wayne went from playing a sound defensive game to squandering a two-goal lead made it particularly painful.
“As far as performance, it just leaves you defeated and frustrated,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That’s the sign of a fragile hockey team, is you do so many things right for 50 minutes and then next you know, in the last 10 minutes, you blink and then you’ve lost in regulation, so for us it’s a deflating moment.”
The Komets have six regular-season games to get things righted for a best-of-7 series in the first round of the postseason against either the Cincinnati Cyclones or Toledo Walleye. The full schedule hasn’t yet been announced, but the games at the Coliseum will be April 25, 28 and 30 (if necessary).
“Right now, we’re playing for habits, we’re playing for good habits, like the defense-first (mentality),” forward Garrett Van Wyhe said. “I think moving forward, we have to build on those habits. Moving into the playoffs, that’s the most important thing.”
There have been many inexplicable losses for the Komets (32-27-7), who have struggled with poor starts, taking too many penalties and not adhering to their offensive and defensive systems. Sunday’s loss was baffling because the Komets found success with their defense and creating offense in transition, and took a 4-2 lead off goals by Drake Rymsha and Van Wyhe, but the Komets then got caught flat-footed as they tried to pile on more goals and allowed Iowa to score three times on quick rushes up ice.
“That was the sole focus, building good habits. Cheating for offense with a two-goal lead, that’s not a good habit, I’ll tell you that,” Boudreau said.
“I thought we defensively committed, for 50 minutes, to playing the right way (Sunday). That was our focus, a defense-first type of focus, and in the third period we started to see the offense come from a defense-first mentality. We got a two-goal lead and then our focus shifted. We played differently in the last 10 minutes than we had in the first 50, and it was offensive minded. We started cheating the breakouts and started getting four guys on the wrong side of the puck, which led to odd-man rushes the other way. That’s been a story.”
The Komets, who won the 2021 Kelly Cup and were upset in the first round last year by the Wheeling Nailers, know anything can happen in the postseason.
“For us, it’s going to be an underdog role this year, so there isn’t going to be any pressure. And you can play free and can play loose,” Boudreau said.
But the Komets have lost 7 of 10 games and it’s going to take more determination than they’ve shown.
“Fifty minutes, well, it’s not 60. And we’ve got to play the full 60,” Van Wyhe said of Sunday’s game, then added the team needs to buckle down in practice before Friday’s 8 p.m. game at the Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings (27-35-4). “I think we just need to compete. I don’t think we need to run each other over in practice, but we do need to compete a little harder.”
Here’s a look at the five biggest issues haunting the Komets as they ready for the playoffs and if they can be still be mended:
The problem: Poor starts. The Komets have given up the first goal in 42 of 66 games this season. Amazingly, they’ve shown much resiliency and still gone 18-18-6 when allowing the first goal. But it’s not a sustainable path to success and that’s been clear lately. The Komets have allowed the first goal in 18 of their last 21 games and gone only 8-12-1 in that span.
Can it be solved? Yes. This is all mental and it’s on the players to be focused and ready to go at the opening faceoff. There is a good core of leaders, such as Anthony Petruzzelli, Matthew Boudens, Blake Siebenaler and Oliver Cooper, and they need to get everyone in line for better starts, especially since games in April and May are low scoring.
The problem: Penalties. The Komets lead the league with 19.36 penalty minutes per game. That includes an ECHL-high 424 minor penalties, 36 more than any other team, and a penchant for taking them at particularly bad times.
Can it be solved? No. The Komets field a relatively physical lineup – headed by Daniel Maggio, Boudens, Jacob Graves and Tristan Pelletier – and the team benefits from hits and fights. But there’s not enough restraint or understanding of situational hockey. The good news is that Fort Wayne’s penalty killers are solid (83.7%, fifth in league).
The problem: Defensive lapses. Opposing teams, such as Iowa on Sunday, have feasted on the Komets in transition, racking up goals on odd-man rushes when Fort Wayne strays from its structure.
Can it be solved? No. The Komets have given up an average of 4.00 goals over their last 10 games, above even their season-long average of 3.83, despite improvements playing at even strength. While the forwards have done a better job covering their assignments, the defensemen continue to get caught flat-footed and 66 games of evidence shows this team just doesn’t get it defensively.
The problem: More offense needed. The Komets rank second with 3.76 goals per game, but losses of Tye Felhaber and Samuel Dove-McFalls to the American Hockey League, and Joshua Winquist to Europe, have caught up with them. There’s too much pressure on Drake Rymsha, Shawn Boudrias and Mark Rassell to carry the scoring load.
Can it be solved? Yes. Stefano Giliati, who has top-line talent, should be back from injured reserve soon. Even though Bakersfield should make the AHL playoffs, the Komets believe they’ll get Adam Brubacher, Dove-McFalls or Alex Peters back. Petruzzelli, Boudens and Cooper are players who thrive in the postseason, and newcomers Andy Willis and Jackson Pierson have two weeks to adjust to the pro game.
The problem: Cincinnati and Toledo are formidable. The Cyclones (45-13-9) are a far more likely first-round opponent than the Walleye (43-18-7), but they’ve been two of the hottest teams in the league over the last few months and both are among the favorites to win the Kelly Cup.
Can it be solved? Yes. The Komets are 4-4-1 against Cincinnati and 5-4-0 against Toledo. Cincinnati has trouble staying out of the penalty box and Toledo doesn’t handle Fort Wayne’s physicality very well. Good goaltending is the biggest key in the playoffs and Fort Wayne’s tandem of Ryan Fanti and Rylan Parenteau is strong.