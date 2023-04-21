Komets coach Ben Boudreau believes getting traffic in front of the opposing net is key to Fort Wayne’s chances of winning its first-round playoff series against the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones. Shawn Boudrias, Oliver Cooper and Mark Rassell, who combined to score 76 goals in the Komets’ regular season, are likely to be go-to guys in this department.
It’s all about solving the goaltending.
“Cincinnati’s got great goaltending, two really good goalies that they can put in,” Boudreau said of Beck Warm, who is on an American Hockey League contract with the Rochester Americans, and Mark Sinclair. “It doesn’t matter who they’ve got, they’re going to have a good goaltending performance. So one of the big things if we want to create offense, if we want to score, we’ve got to find a way to get to the goalies and get into the kitchen. If they’re seeing the pucks, they’re going to stop them.”
Against the Komets, Warm was 2-1-2 with a 3.24 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage during the regular season. Sinclair was 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .936 SP.
After years of having the reliable Michael Houser in net, the Cyclones haven’t missed a beat.
“We have two guys back there who are both capable and are both completely (reliable) back there, which I think is huge,” Cincinnati forward Justin Vaive said. “We see this in every league, including the NHL and AHL and ECHL, that it’s extremely rare that one goalie is going to play the entire way through, post to post, if you go on a championship run. … It’s not one guy, ride or die. Either guy can go, and they give us an amazing chance to win that night.”
Still, it’s the rare series where both teams’ Game 1 starters are a mystery and that’s how it is heading into this best-of-7 set.
Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti, who is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, had exhilarating moments during the regular season – he scored a goal and fought a Wheeling Nailers goalie – but struggled with consistency. Rylan Parenteau impressed last weekend by stopping 65 of 69 shots over two games, a 2-1 loss to the Indy Fuel and a 3-2 overtime victory over the Toledo Walleye, making a case to perhaps start Game 1.
“We’ll play the guy we think gives us the best opportunity to win, regardless of contract status,” said Boudreau, who has seen Fanti go 2-2-0 with a 3.59 GAA and .901 SP vs. Cincinnati, while Parenteau was 2-0-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .909 SP.
Whichever team gets better goaltending is probably going to win the series. That’s usually how it works in hockey.
Here are some other notes and storylines to get you ready for the Central Division semifinals:
Statistics of worth
Cincinnati was 47-16-9 in the regular season, best in the division and second best in the 28-team ECHL. Fort Wayne was 34-31-7, fourth in the division and 16th in the league. … At home, Cincinnati was 23-8-5 while Fort Wayne was an uncharacteristic 15-14-7 despite ranking second in the ECHL with 7,740 fans per game. … Fort Wayne allowed the first goal in 46 games this season, though it still managed to go 19-21-6 in those games. Cincinnati was 32-4-4 when scoring first. … Fort Wayne led the ECHL in penalty minutes (20.14 per game) and Cincinnati was fourth (17.53), so special teams figure to play a heavy hand in this series. Fort Wayne ranked fifth on the power play (22.4%) and fourth on the penalty kill (82.9%), while Cincinnati ranks 20th (18.4%) and 12th (81.5%).
Defense must improve
Few would argue that Fort Wayne’s third-ranked offense (3.71 goals per game), with playmakers such as Drake Rymsha and Anthony Petruzzelli, can’t skate with Cincinnati’s fifth-ranked offense (3.69).
The questions come defensively because Fort Wayne must not get caught flat-footed against Louie Caporusso, Zach Andrusiak, Matt Berry and Patrick Polino.
“If we can limit their rush opportunities and take that away, I think we should be good,” said Boudreau, whose Komets ranked 25th defensively (3.79 goals against), while Cincinnati was 10th (3.00).
The recent signing of defenseman Jake Johnson from NCAA-champion Quinnipiac has improved the Komets’ back end, but it’s unclear if Marcus McIvor and Jacob Graves, who have been out with injuries, will be available tonight.
X-factors
Forward Tye Felhaber must be brimming with confidence following a stint with Milwaukee of the AHL, where he had seven goals and 13 points in 21 games, after he racked up 14 goals and 63 points in 51 games with Fort Wayne. The Komets desperately needed his speed and playmaking ability back.
Cincinnati’s Jalen Smereck is one of the ECHL’s elite offensive defensemen – he had 11 goals and 53 points in 53 games – and is particularly dangerous on the power play. But he also has a penchant for getting overly involved in being antagonistic. In a series that’s sure to have much special teams, he’ll have to be careful.
Prediction
It’s hard to have faith that the Komets will stay out of the penalty box, start games strong and take care of business on home ice, not based on the regular season. But this team has been at its best when you least expect it, and will give Cincinnati a run before the Cyclones win in six games.