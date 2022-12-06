Ownership is displeased. The coaching staff is flummoxed. The players lack explanations. The fans are disappointed.
The Komets are off to a 5-7-5 start – their worst 17-game record since joining the ECHL in 2012 – and it seems things have reached a tipping point heading into Friday’s road game against the Central Division-leading Indy Fuel (14-5-1).
Let’s break down what’s gone wrong for the Komets and if it can be fixed.
The problems
The biggest issue has been inconsistency, as illustrated by the Komets’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Fort Wayne dominated play in the second and third periods, outshooting the Cyclones 33-9, before succumbing to a Patrick Polino overtime goal. The real damage was done in an unenthusiastic first period that saw Cincinnati take a three-goal lead, and caused team president Michael Franke to lambaste the players’ efforts.
The truth is, unpredictability has dogged the Komets for years, even before Ben Boudreau took over as head coach in 2019. Whereas the Komets’ resiliency and talent level allowed them to overcome obstacles in recent seasons – they won the 2021 Kelly Cup – this roster has taken volatility to a new level.
That’s been painfully true at the Coliseum, where Fort Wayne has a 1-3-3 record that includes a 6-0 Thanksgiving loss to the Cyclones. With the second-largest average attendance in the ECHL, 7,414 per game, there’s no excuse for the home play. It hasn’t helped that division rivals Indy, Cincinnati and Wheeling have improved this season.
The Komets’ other prominent problems have been defensive play, a lack of discipline and a lack of grit.
Defensively, Fort Wayne ranks 27th among the ECHL’s 28 teams with 4.47 goals against per game. Much of this falls on the defensemen – starting the season with mostly rookies on the back end didn’t help – but unreliable goaltending and forwards not backchecking have contributed, too. In short, everyone is responsible for the myriad odd-man rushes and low-percentage shots that have resulted in opposing goals.
When it comes to penalties, the Komets have the fourth most minutes per game, 17.18, with a league-high 116 minors. Many have come at particularly inopportune times. The players must be mindful of situational hockey.
Ironically, though, the Komets aren’t using their toughness when they should. When they’re hitting and standing up for one another, it creates energy and sends a message they won’t be pushed around, but that hasn’t happened enough.
The good news
We’re spoiled in Fort Wayne by the success – the Komets have missed the playoffs once since 2002, while winning six championships in four different leagues – so things look worse than they are in the grand scheme of things. The Komets are only two games below .500, are two points back of playoff position and have 55 games remaining. Boudreau and general manager David Franke have demonstrated repeatedly that they know how to rebuild on the fly and deserve trust they can do so again.
The acquisition Monday of forward Luka Burzan, an NHL draft pick, from the Reading Royals for the rights to Jared Thomas, was a good start. The Komets are owed future considerations by the Atlanta Gladiators, for Kaid Oliver, and Iowa Heartlanders, for Tyler Busch, and there’s a path to improve there. Should the Komets seek a splashier trade, they have attractive pieces.
The current roster has shown it can be successful – the 5-3 victory over the Toledo Walleye at the Coliseum on Nov. 26 stands out – when it adheres to a game plan of playing simple hockey by using a consistent forecheck in the offensive zone and unifying defensively.
There’s a ton of talent, such as Tye Felhaber, who has three goals and 16 points; Joshua Winquist, who has three goals and 15 points; and rookie Benjamin Gagné, who leads the defensemen with three goals and eight points. And help could return from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League, such as Drake Rymsha and Samuel Dove-McFalls.
The bad news
It’s fair to wonder if there are issues within the locker room because everyone doesn’t seem totally invested.
The Xs and Os given by Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault can be debated, but they’ve won a championship with them. Their jobs are to put the players in position to win; the players still have to be up for the games. The leadership core – captain Anthony Petruzzelli, Matthew Boudens, Marcus McIvor, Stefano Giliati, Blake Siebenaler and Oliver Cooper – must set the tone on and off the ice, and that hasn’t happened consistently.
The goaltending is going to be tough to upgrade. Colton Point is 1-3-1 with a 4.76 goals-against average and a .869 save percentage. He’s on an AHL contract, which makes him likely unmovable. Rylan Parenteau, a rookie thrown into the fire, is 2-1-3 with a 4.24 GAA and a .848 SP. Both have shined at times, looked porous at others. Goalie Ryan Fanti could return from Bakersfield, but the rookie shouldn’t be perceived as a savior.
If the Komets were in another division, the worries would be less. Should Toledo (7-9-1), which reached the finals last season, get its act together then it’s going to be that much more difficult for the Komets to rally.