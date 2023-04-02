The Komets have found myriad ways to lose games this season. Sunday’s defeat was one of the more painful – and inexplicable – examples of how much shoring up they have to do if they want to be successful come the postseason.
Drake Rymsha and Garrett Van Wyhe scored early in the third period to give the Komets a two-goal lead, but then Fort Wayne strangely strayed from the defense-first mentality that had made it successful all night. The Iowa Heartlanders scored three goals 3:40 apart through quick plays in transition – Jake Durflinger netted two of the goals and Tommy Parrottino one – to complete a 5-4 victory in front of 6,636 spectators at Memorial Coliseum.
“We couldn’t find a way to close it out, couldn’t find a way to win the game, and that’s the sign of a fragile team right now that’s not winning hockey games,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets (32-27-7) have lost three in a row. “For us, luckily, it doesn’t affect us in the standings. But it certainly doesn’t feel good losing on home ice, in front of our fans, in the last game of the weekend.”
The Komets clinched a playoff spot Saturday, despite losing 3-0 to the South Carolina Stingrays at the Coliseum, and are locked into fourth place in the Central Division. They’ll face either the Cincinnati Cyclones or Toledo Walleye in the best-of-7 first round of the playoffs.
But there are six games left in the regular season, beginning 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum against the Kalamazoo Wings, and judging by Sunday’s performance there’s much for the Komets to work on before then.
They were focused on a defense-first mentality, getting two goals from Rymsha and one from Darien Kielb, but they started cheating more up ice after Van Wyhe scored from close range 12:05 into the third period. The division-worst Heartlanders (20-33-14), who finished the season series 2-4-1 against the Komets, rallied for their third straight win.
“It was a disappointing loss on a Sunday and obviously disappointing to drop three in a row,” Van Wyhe said. “I think we just looked for offense a little bit too much (late in the game). You get up two goals, that’s the most dangerous lead in hockey right there. So, I think we just took our foot off the gas pedal a little bit and it just comes down to buying in together, buying in together as brothers. We know the systems, we know the (defensive) zone and what offense we need to run, it just comes down to buying in and we’ll have to see if we can do that moving forward here.”
Fort Wayne’s Corbin Kaczperski stopped 26 of 31 shots. Iowa’s Mitch Benson stopped 33 of 37.
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 3 power plays – Kielb netted a wrist shot that took advantage of an Oliver Cooper screen, and Rymsha scored when a Shawn Boudrias pass caromed off his skate – and that helped Fort Wayne overcome an early Jesse Jacques goal.
Fort Wayne has given up the first goal in 42 of 66 games this season – only Norfolk and Tulsa, two of the ECHL’s three worst teams, have given up more first goals – and the Komets have trailed 1-0 in 18 of their last 21 games and gone 8-12-1 along the way.
Iowa, which got two Parrottino goals, was scoreless on six power plays.
“It’s frustrating because the players have got to want to do it for themselves, they’ve got to learn from it, so it’s a little bit of a sour taste left in our mouths after playing 50 minutes pretty good,” Boudreau said. “But after 66 games we’ve played this season, there’s a lot of familiarity in our story. We had a rough start again, took six minors, a lot of stick infractions, again.”
Notes: Boudrias and Matthew Boudens had two assists apiece. ... Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) of the first-round playoff series will be at the Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. April 25, 8 p.m. April 28 and 6 p.m. April 30, regardless of opponent. Single-game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum box office or through Ticketmaster. The Komets haven’t missed the postseason since 2013, their first season in the ECHL. … As an April Fool’s Day promotion, the Komets temporarily rebranded themselves as the Comets for Saturday’s game, auctioning off their jerseys to benefit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.