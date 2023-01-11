The Komets chipped, chipped, chipped away. But the damage done early was too much to overcome, not exactly a new storyline in these parts.
The Komets lost 5-4 to the Kalamazoo Wings, in front of a crowd of 5,655 on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum, despite a goal and three assists from defenseman Daniel Maggio.
Kalamazoo had a four-goal lead before the game was 22 minutes old and held on as Hunter Vorva totaled 29 saves, including one on a 15-foot Drake Rymsha shot just before the final buzzer.
Fort Wayne’s Rylan Parenteau stopped 26 shots, including one at the end of a 2-on-0 rush, and teammates Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro and Shawn Boudrias scored. But Fort Wayne’s losing streak has reached four games.
“We’ve been harping on the starts to our games. And we were dialed in all week in practice, but we gave them three again in the first period to start, which is just digging ourselves a hole,” Maggio said. “We rallied back, though, and the latter part of that game we took over and were on top of them. We were in the offensive zone. We were making plays. We were scoring goals. So if we can get that intensity right away, it’s a totally different game.”
Kalamazoo’s Matheson Iacopelli got things going with a one-timer from the right circle – it was at least the 17th time in the last 23 months the Komets (13-2-5) have allowed a goal on the first opposing shot – and Collin Saccoman and Brennan Blaszczak had goals in the opening period. Anthony Collins scored off a rebound for a 4-0 lead 1:32 into the second period.
Maggio began the comeback by cutting to the area between the circles to redirect a Mark Rassell blue-line shot at 11:39. Petruzzelli scored off a rebound at 14:05, Kalamazoo’s Brandon Saigeon netted a power-play goal from the left circle 1:24 into the third period, and Alvaro and Boudrias both scored by redirecting Maggio shots.
Those types of plays are something coach Ben Boudreau would like to see more of.
“We talked about paying the price to score in the good areas,” Boudreau said. “If you want to score goals, you’ve got to go to the hard areas. But our top guys aren’t going there right now. We’re playing perimeter hockey. Our top guys need to be our top guys. If you see the hard-working blue-collar guys going to the net to score, as a goal scorer who’s not scoring, that’s where I want to find myself. … If we want to score, we’ve got to go to the net. I thought it was the workmanlike guys that carried the load for us. Our top guys have got to find a way to bring more of a lunch-pail type effort onto the ice here.”
Maggio agreed that getting traffic will lead to more success.
“I think we’ve got to do that right from that start,” he said. “Simple, hard shots to the net. Once we have five or six shots on a shift, that goalie gets tired and he’s wearing down and we can get a goal on that shift by putting pucks to the net.”
Kalamazoo (14-14-3) scored on 1 of 4 power-play opportunities. Fort Wayne’s top-ranked power-play unit was 0 for 6.
“I think it’s been a momentum killer for us lately,” Boudreau said of special teams play.
This was the first of four games in five nights for the Komets, who have road contests Friday and Saturday against the Wheeling Nailers and Toledo Walleye before playing host to the division-leading Indy Fuel 5 p.m. Sunday – the second Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Game at the Coliseum.
Notes: The Komets held a moment of silence for longtime off-ice official and goal judge John Cains, who died at 78 on Sunday. He worked for the Komets for 26 years. … Defenseman Max Balinson, acquired from the Reading Royals for an undisclosed amount of cash on Saturday, made his debut. … Injured and out of the Komets’ lineup were Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Marcus McIvor (hip), Jacob Graves (finger), Colton Point (head), Matthew Boudens (undisclosed) and Tristian Pelletier. … Luka Burzan, who is on a contract with Fort Wayne, remained in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters. He suffered an injury while playing there and he’s return date is unknown. … Still with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors were Adam Brubacher, Ryan Fanti and Samuel Dove-McFalls, who have each played this season in Fort Wayne on either NHL or AHL contracts. … The referee was Austin O’Rourke.