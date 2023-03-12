It’s no great secret that Komets coach Ben Boudreau and referee Sam Heidemann have a history. All three times Boudreau has been ejected in his career, Heidemann did the tossing. That included Sunday’s crucial 6-2 loss to the Indy Fuel, in front of 7,519 fans at Memorial Coliseum.
“I’ll do everything in my power to make sure he never refs in Fort Wayne again,” Boudreau said after Fort Wayne’s four-game winning streak was snapped and it fell 10 points back of the Fuel for third place in the Central Division with 15 games remaining in the regular season.
There were two referees Sunday – Heidemann and Chad Ingalls – but Boudreau said his ire is directed at Heidemann, whose decision to award dueling minor penalties at a critical first-period juncture, when Fort Wayne seemed headed for a power play, sent the game spiraling. Indy scored on 2 of 9 power plays and Fort Wayne was 1 for 5.
“For me, it was the most embarrassing, unprofessional, worst performance by a referee, one referee, Sam Heidemann, and he set the tone,” Boudreau said. “He came over and attacked one of the captains, called him a (expletive) right to his face, in front of the bench. He made up penalties and then punished us for asking where the call was, in a professional manner. So you have one guy with a previous (history) of coming in here and making an impact, and you could see it from the first call on (Tristan) Pelletier through the rest of the game.”
With the Komets (29-22-6) down 1-0, Pelletier chased the puck along the boards and was hooked down by Zach Vinnell. Except, Heidemann gave Pelletier a penalty, too, for holding Vinnell's stick, drawing the building’s ire. A minute later, Boudreau was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which Boudreau said was for putting his foot on the bench as he yelled that Indy (36-21-2) had too many men on the ice, and that set up a Colin Bilek power-play goal.
“I would get it if I was screaming and cursing, but we were yelling to get his attention and that was just one-sided,” Boudreau said.
There were other points of contention: Indy’s Koletrane Wilson upended Drake Rymsha in the corner, setting off a fight between Wilson and Jacob Graves, but no penalty was called for the original hit; a mild interference penalty on Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli set up another Bilek goal; and Fort Wayne’s Boudreau, Joe Masonius, Matt Alvaro, Matthew Boudens and Pelletier were ejected in the final 5 minutes.
“I’m not going to absolve myself because I was guilty of letting emotions take over, but that’s tough. That’s a referee having an impact,” said Boudreau, who declined to make his players available for interviews.
“Our previous issue is how (Heidemann) communicates. When you have a ref attack your player, cursing and using those words, I’ll be honest, you can censor us, but he said, ‘Where the (expletive) do you think you’re going (expletive),’ to Oliver Cooper in front of the entire bench. You can’t tell me we should leave that alone. And every time we tried to tell him something, he refused to communicate and continually berated our players.”
The ECHL’s senior vice-president of hockey operations, Joe Ernst, who is in charge of officiating, hadn’t yet reviewed the situation and declined to comment.
The Komets got goals from Cooper and Rymsha. For Indy, Spencer Watson, Luc Brown, Chase Lang and Vinnell also scored.
Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti stopped 20 of 26 shots. Indy’s Cameron Gray thwarted 25 of 27.
Notes: The teams combined for 28 penalties for 104 minutes. Fort Wayne got 19 penaltyes for 78 minutes. ,,, Heidemann and Ingalls called Friday’s 6-4 victory over the Wheeling Nailers that included a late fight between the goalies, Fanti and Brad Barone. The Komets then won 6-5 at Wheeling, West Virginia, on Saturday night. … The Komets played without Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Tye Felhaber (in higher-level American Hockey League), Rylan Parenteau (AHL) and Samuel Dove-McFalls (AHL). … Scott Allan returned from illness. … The Komets are off until 7 p.m. Friday, when they face the Kalamazoo Wings at Kalamazoo, Michigan.