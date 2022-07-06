Some notes of interest from the ECHL’s annual meetings were released today, including Worcester’s Cam McGuire being named Broadcaster of the Year.
Idaho’s Collin Schuck won Media/Public Relations Director of the Year.
Both are deserving. But strangely, and I’ve noted this many times before, the media doesn’t get to vote for either award.
Click here for the full press release, which shows, as is customary, there’s no love for the Komets.
I would hope their Martin Luther King Jr. Night received a lot of consideration for Theme Night of the Year, which went to the Kalamazoo Wings for their rainbow-iced Hockey is for Everyone night.
- The Rapid City Rush has re-signed Logan Nelson, a former Komets player.
- The Florida Everblades have affiliated with the NHL’s Florida Panthers, after spending the last three seasons with the Nashville Predators. The Panthers had previously been with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
- The Wheeling Nailers, who ousted the Komets from the playoffs last season, have re-signed: Adam Smith, Bobby Hampton, Félix Paré and, a player Fort Wayne fans love to hate, Tyler Drevitch. Speaking of such players, the Toledo Walleye re-signed Cole Fraser.