Sam Babinstsev, a forward who played only one regular-season game with the Komets and was scoreless, was released Monday.

He had spent much of the season on injured reserve and now is available on the ECHL waiver wire.

The Komets declined to give specifics on Babintsev, 28. It's not known if he was dealing with an illness or injury.

Babintsev was supposed to join the Komets last season, but he never arrived due to problems with his immigration work visa. 

He scored 11 goals and 22 points in 32 games with the Newfoundland Growlers in 2018-19.

