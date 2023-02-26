The Komets got back onto the bus Sunday night for a 640-mile trip back to Fort Wayne. That left plenty of time, more than nine hours, for them to wonder what happened.
They headed out last week having won 10 of 12, with a handful of games in hand and high hopes they were about to make an ascent in the Central Division. Then the Komets lost all four contests they played against South Division teams.
The road swing culminated with a 6-4 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, and Fort Wayne (25-20-6) now holds only a five-point lead over the Wheeling Nailers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division with 21 games remaining in the regular season.
“It stinks to lose,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Obviously, nobody is going to feel good about this road trip. There’s no good feeling about it, there’s nothing that we built down here on the success that we had before coming down. It’s going to be back to the drawing board here.”
The Komets, who are only 9-8-6 at Memorial Coliseum, play host to the division-rival Toledo Walleye there at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Walleye (33-15-6) is on a 17-1-1 run.
“For us, sometimes we are our own worst enemies, and a refocus, especially on home ice, is going to be good,” said Boudreau, whose Komets were dogged on the road trip by an inability to finish off scoring chances and by taking untimely penalties.
“There’s a homestand coming up. For us, I just thought we shot ourselves in the foot on a consistent basis. We kept doing the same things for the last four games. Hopefully we can find a way to turn that around on home ice.”
Goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped 26 of 31 shots Sunday for the Komets, as the Edmonton Oilers prospect played for the 15th time in the last 18 games.
For Atlanta (27-21-6), which had won only two of its previous 10 games, netminder David Tendeck, an Arizona Coyotes prospect, stopped 43 of 47 shots. That included a sprawling stop of a Tye Felhaber attempt from point-blank range to preserve a late one-goal lead.
Sanghoon Shin cemented the Gladiators’ victory with an empty-net goal, giving him two goals and three points in front of an announced crowd of 6,787.
“Obviously, it’s disappointing to come out on this kind of a trip and not get any points at all,” Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “But there are some positives to take out of it; we were putting up 40-plus shots a night and if we keep doing that, things are going to start bouncing our way here soon.”
Fort Wayne got goals from Garret Van Wyhe, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias and Stefano Giliati, who played his 700th regular-season game in the professional ranks.
The Komets lost the first three games of the road trip – 3-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays, and 3-2 and 3-0 to the Savannah Ghost Pirates – and only had two even-strength goals in those games, attended by several fans who made the trip from Fort Wayne. The shutout loss Saturday saw Savannah goalie Isaiah Saville stop all 46 shots he faced, while Fort Wayne’s Colton Point allowed three goals on 11 shots and was replaced by Fanti in the second period.
On Sunday, the Komets got three even-strength goals, and an Alvaro power-play tally, as Fort Wayne was 1 for 2 with the man-advantage and Atlanta was 2 for 5.
“We’ve got to get hungrier around the net,” Petruzzelli said. “We’re getting a lot of shots from the outside. If we can start getting a little bit more inside the dots there, and get those second and third opportunities, we’re going to score a few more goals.”
As has become habitual, the Komets gave up the first goal. With Alvaro in the penalty box serving a roughing penalty, Atlanta’s Noah Laaouan blasted a shot from the blue line that was redirected into the net by Mike Pelech, who this month became the ECHL’s all-time games-played leader, breaking Sam Ftorek’s mark of 859.
Van Whye answered with a one-timer in front at 9:18, after Tristian Pelletier set him up with a pass from behind the net.
A melee broke out at 10:05, incited when Atlanta’s Malcolm Hayes cross-checked Alvaro dangerously behind the play. Hayes, who only got a minor penalty for interference from referee Tatu Kunto, then fought Felhaber. After they were taken to the penalty boxes, Hayes kept jawing with Felhaber and Drake Rymsha, who was serving a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, and they banged on the glass and inferred more was to come between them, though nothing really materialized.
As things cooled down in the penalty boxes, the Gladiators’ Billy Constantinou scored during 4-on-4 action with a shot from the left circle at 11:31, though he had an advantage because Fanti’s skate blade broke and he couldn’t stand to try and stop the puck.
Fort Wayne answered with two goals in the first 4:18 of the second period: Alvaro redirected an Adam Brubacher shot for a power-play goal and Boudrias sent a rocketing shot from the right circle into the net for a 3-2 lead.
Fanti preserved the lead by foiling Kaid Oliver at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 13:26. Oliver’s rights were acquired in the offseason by the Komets for Matt Murphy, but Oliver never played for Fort Wayne. He was dealt to Atlanta for future considerations that turned into Jacob Graves, who made his return to Gas South Arena on Sunday as he played his 16th game for the Komets.
Fanti was bested by a Dylan Carabia backhand shot that caromed off the post and in, tying Sunday’s game at 3, 16:07 into the second period.
Fort Wayne had a great chance to jump back in front, when Felhaber had a breakaway in the opening minute of the third period, but Tendeck got a stick on the shot.
Felhaber soon took a slashing penalty and that set up a power-play goal by Atlanta’s Laaouan at 3:34, a split second after Fanti thwarted a Pelech shot from point-blank range. (Laaouan had a three-point game.) Atlanta went up 5-3 when Shin came out from behind the Fort Wayne net, while tussling with Daniel Maggio, and swatted the puck past Fanti. A melee immediately broke out, including a fight between Maggio and Michael Turner.
Fort Wayne’s Giliati scored from 42 feet out, 8:29 into the third period, after patiently weaving his way all around the offensive zone, looking for the right opportunity to shoot.
Shin cemented the victory, though, with an empty-net goal at 19:08.
Notes: The ECHL may need to review two hits for potential supplemental discipline: Hayes’ cross-check of Alvaro and a Felhaber knee-on-knee hit of Reece Vitelli that drew a minor penalty in the second period. … Neiley had to be helped off the ice with an apparent knee injury, after he was tangled up with Boudrias in the corner late in the third period. … The Komets have allowed the first goal in 29 of 51 games. When they do, they have a record of 13-11-5.