With only three games remaining in the regular season, Komets coach Ben Boudreau needs to start getting a handle on what his lineup will be for the best-of-7 playoff series against the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones.
Noah Ganske has only 11 games of experience in the professional ranks, but it’s looking – and sounding – as if he’ll be a crucial component of the Komets’ defensive corps.
“He’s a guy who’s quickly ascending up the ladder as far as what his role is on the team and how much you can trust him,” Boudreau said.
Ganske brings a lot to the table: With 6-foot-7 size, he can outmuscle opposing forwards; he’s got surprising speed for someone of his stature; and Ganske has a big, booming shot, which produced a goal from the left circle in Wednesday’s 5-3 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings.
“I think it’s a coming-out party for him,” Boudreau said. “Anytime as a young rookie coming in, you want to earn your keep and tread lightly. That’s what he’s done with an established team, he’s come in and every single game you’ve seen his confidence grow. When he shoots the puck, it always has a chance to do something because he’s got such an unbelievable shot. He’s one of the best skaters and has good hockey sense.
“I think his upside is so far high up that you don’t know where his ceiling is.”
Ganske, 23, has a solid résumé from amateur hockey that includes two years in the North American Hockey League, two years in the United States Hockey League, and a season in NCAA Division I at Northern Michigan. The native of Bloomington, Minnesota, then moved closer to home and skated the last two seasons with Wisconsin-River Falls, a Division III team, and had 11 goals, 30 points, a plus-1 rating and 71 penalty minutes over 44 games.
Maybe the most eye-popping thing on that résumé was an invitation last summer from the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers to attend their development camp, after he’d tied for the Falcons’ scoring lead and was team MVP. Ganske was one of 12 defensemen on Oilers ice and they liked him enough to recommend the Komets, their ECHL affiliate, bring him after he turned pro.
Ganske’s play so far – he’s got three points and a minus-4 rating – suggests he will be back in the Oilers’ system next fall. But Ganske would like to play well enough that it’s not a question. With Marcus McIvor sidelined because of a shoulder injury, with a return date unknown, Ganske has a real opportunity to shine.
“Definitely, you want to do the best that you can, so the coaches and the management want you back next year. I’m doing the best I can,” he said.
Ganske added that it took about four games for him to get truly comfortable with the nuances of pro hockey. Unlike the Komets’ other towering defenseman, 6-foot-8, 265-pound Scott Allan, Ganske is more slender and only weighs 209 pounds. Boudreau said Ganske is still learning just how he strong he is and how to use that to his advantage.
“I’ve got a long reach, a long stick, and I try to get my stick on as many pucks as I can,” Ganske said. “I’m tall, but I’m not the heaviest guy in the world. I just try to use my body as much as I can, like in the corners, pushing on guys and pushing off guys. In front of the net, I’m trying to clear out guys so (our goalies) can see.”
The Komets have lost five of their last six games, as poor starts and penalties have haunted them, and would desperately like to build some momentum before the 2-3-2 formatted playoff series with the Cyclones opens April 21.
The Komets (33-29-7) have got three more games to polish their play – against the Indy Fuel (40-24-5) at 7 p.m. today in Indianapolis and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, and against the Toledo Walleye (44-18-7) at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in Ohio – and Ganske said it’s crucial the Komets perform better than they have been.
“No matter what happens, we’ll still be in the playoffs. But that doesn’t really matter right now; we’re trying to win these games and go into the playoffs with some confidence and feeling like we’re a really good team heading into the playoffs,” Ganske said. “We’ve only got three games left to do that and we need to start turning it around right now.”
Notes: Fans are encouraged to stick around after Saturday’s game for the presentation of the Komets’ season awards, such as team MVP. … Making the All-ECHL First Team on Thursday were Toledo goalie John Lethemon, Idaho defensemen Owen Headrick and Matt Register, Allen forward Hank Crone, Toledo forward Brandon Hawkins, who helped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup, and Newfoundland forward Zach O’Brien. The team was chosen by coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and reporters. On the Second team were Idaho goalie Adam Scheel, Orlando defenseman Michael Brodzinski, Greenville defenseman Max Martin, Allen forward Jack Combs, Greenville forward Alex Ierullo and Atlanta forward Cody Sylvester.