The Komets announced the signings of three players Wednesday, along with the trade of Kaid Oliver to the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.
Tye Felhaber, a point-per-game forward when he’s in the ECHL, was the biggest of the new acquisitions, figuratively speaking. The literal biggest was Scott Allan, a 6-foot-8, 265-pound rookie defenseman out of Concordia University of Edmonton.
The Komets also signed center Logan Barlage.
Allan, 26, totaled one goal, 11 points and 45 penalty minutes in 15 games last season, then added two goals, three points and four penalty minutes in six playoff games. Somewhere along the way, Allan, who had a junior career in the Western and British Columbia Hockey Leagues, grew an inch from his college measurables.
There aren’t official stats detailing Komets records for tallest or heaviest players, especially with 70 seasons to account for, but the Komets have had many big guys before – in terms of height and weight – such as: Brent Henley (6-7, 249), Taylor Doherty (6-7 [listed in some places as 6-8], 236), Simon Danis-Pepin (6-7, 207), Cody Sol (6-6, 232), Olivier Legault (a current assistant coach; 6-5, 238) and Steve Parsons (6-4, 236).
The belief is Allan will be the biggest of them all, if he makes the roster, especially if talking about a combination of height and weight.
Speaking of big, check out Felhaber’s statistics from his final season of juniors, 2018-19, with the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s. In 68 regular-season games, he scored 59 goals and 109 points with a plus-56 rating – he was second in OHL goal scoring and third in points – then had another 17 goals and 28 points in 18 playoff games.
A left wing, Felhaber signed an NHL contract with the Dallas Stars in 2019 and was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning in February. He’s spent most of his professional career in the American Hockey League, accruing eight goals and 18 points in 93 games for Syracuse, Texas and Laval.
Felhaber, 24, has played 20 ECHL games for Orlando and Idaho, tallying 12 goals and 20 points, including nine goals and 14 points in 14 games last season for the Solar Bears.
“Signing Tye Felhaber is a giant boost to our offense because he’s a proven scorer that will help drive this team,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “When you look at these additions, I believe it rounds out our recruiting, addressing any holes we may have had to fill. We added size and strength to our forwards and defense corps.”
Felhaber is friends with Matthew Boudens, who may rejoin the Komets this season after he signed with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, which like Fort Wayne is an affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. Felhaber and Boudens both hail from Pembroke, Ontario.
Barlage, 21, totaled 14 goals, 33 points and a minus-23 rating in 64 games with Lethbridge and Medicine Hat in the junior-level Western Hockey League last season.
Oliver, a 22-year-old forward, had a strong rookie season for the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders, getting 15 goals, 50 points and a minus-33 rating with the expansion team. He also played one AHL game with the Iowa Wild. His rights were acquired by the Komets from the Heartlanders on July 29 for defenseman Matt Murphy.
Oliver signed an AHL deal last week with the Tucson Roadrunners, who are affiliated with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes and the Gladiators, so this enables him to play in the Coyotes’ system. Fort Wayne is, theoretically, owed considerable returns for a player of his stature.
The Komets have signed 24 players – 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goalies – and that doesn’t include players under contract to the Oilers or Condors, such as Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell, who all could wind up in Fort Wayne. The Komets have used only one of their four available veteran spots, on forward Stefano Giliati, and that’s unusual for a team that usually uses the maximum number of vets.
The Komets’ training camp is expected to start Oct. 10 at Memorial Coliseum. There will be only one preseason game on home ice – 3 p.m. Oct. 16, against the Wheeling Nailers.
The Komets open the regular season 7 p.m. Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Fort Wayne then plays host to the Cincinnati Cyclones 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Memorial Coliseum.
After winning the 2021 Kelly Cup, the Komets were ousted in the first round of the playoffs last season – losing in overtime of Game 7 to the Nailers in Fort Wayne.