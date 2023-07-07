Matthew Boudens, a forward who spent time with the Komets in each of the last four seasons – some of it as captain – has signed to play next season with the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights.
Boudens, 29, has 30 games of Silver Knights experience from 2021-22.
Last season, he skated 36 games with Fort Wayne and had five goals, 15 points and 89 penalty minutes. In the postseason, he had one goal and four penalty minutes. The Komets retain his ECHL rights.
Boudens was part of the Komets team that won the 2021 Kelly Cup.