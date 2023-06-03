Boudreau holds no ill will toward Komets – 'It's not a messy breakup' – and is already chasing his next coaching job

Ben Boudreau tends to have an optimistic attitude, even when things look dire. That’s probably why the Fort Wayne teams he coached never quite seemed out of games, making an art of third-period comebacks during his four-year stint.
And that confidence is probably why Saturday, just three days after the Komets announced they weren’t renewing his contract, Boudreau spoke excitedly about the challenges ahead, as he watched his two sons play at a local park.
“As bitter as you are learning there’s going to be a change, I’ve never been afraid to gamble on myself,” Boudreau said. “The year of the pandemic (2020), I had seven months left on my contract and I bought a house here with an expiring (work) visa and no guarantees. I turned that into three years after that, so, for me, I’ve always been a betting man. I’ve always bet on myself, and that’s the same thing I’ve got to do during this summer.”
Using the word “bitter” was as close as Boudreau came to decrying the decision by Komets management – namely general manager David Franke, team president Michael Franke, majority owner Stephen Franke and executive vice-president Scott Sproat – to make a coaching change.
“It’s not a big messy breakup or anything like that,” said Boudreau, 38, who was Gary Graham’s top assistant coach for two years, replaced him in 2019 and won a Kelly Cup in July of 2021. “I spent six years here as a Komet and I’m proud of every single one of them. I accomplished what we set out to do, and that was win a championship, so at the end of the day you look back and we got to the mountaintop. … Everything is positive.”
Boudreau had a 134-95-27 regular-season record, won 15 of 27 playoff games and captured 3 of 5 postseason series.
The Komets lost in overtime of Game 7 in their last two playoff series, both in the first round – to the underdog Wheeling Nailers in 2022 and the favored Cincinnati Cyclones this year – and David Franke cited the team’s inconsistency as the top reason for not renewing Boudreau’s contract, though a 15-14-7 record at Memorial Coliseum last season was certainly among the factors.
“It’s all positive for me and I’ve got nothing but fond memories of Fort Wayne,” Boudreau said. “If it wasn’t for the Frankes, I would have never gotten the opportunity to become a head coach and ultimately call myself a champion.”
While there are currently no other head-coaching vacancies in the ECHL, it’s unlikely that Boudreau will be out of work long. He’s already interviewed for one assistant-coaching job in the higher-level American Hockey League, he said, and has another set up for the coming days.
“I’ve just got to pound the pavement and find the next job. I’m willing to go anywhere, as long as it’s an opportunity to put food on the table and continue my career. Every option is being considered right now and the most important thing right now is to spend time with the boys and the family (including wife Karla),” Boudreau said, noting that more jobs are sure to open up soon as NHL teams continue to tweak their staffs and there’s a trickle-down effect that reaches the AHL and ECHL.
“The one thing is to make sure you pay attention to what’s going on (with coaching changes) and stick your nose in there when you can.”
The Komets haven’t given any indication who the top candidates to replace Boudreau are, though David Franke said assistant coach Olivier Legault, whose contract is also expiring, will be given an opportunity to interview for the position. It seems more likely Legault is retained as an assistant coach or offered a front-office job.
Ben Simon, who was most recently the head coach of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, is likely to be near, or at, the top of the Komets' list of targets; he won a Kelly Cup with Cincinnati in 2014. Jesse Kallechy is likely also in the conversation; he’s been an assistant coach for three years with the Florida Everblades, who won the Kelly Cup last season and are in the finals this year, and he has experience as a head coach in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Matt Macdonald, a former Cincinnati coach who was Simon's assistant in Grand Rapids, is also a probable candidate.
“We’d like to have a coach with head-coaching experience. It’s not a total deal-breaker, though, if it’s the right person,” David Franke said. “We need someone who will do a good job in recruiting and thoroughly checking out all the players. There are just some things like that we’ve got to look for.”
When Boudreau got the Fort Wayne job in 2019, he had no head-coaching experience, and that was very much a stray from the norm for the Komets. Looking back, Boudreau admitted, he had a lot to learn and he believes he's grown a ton as a coach.
“I learned every day. The second you think you’ve got this thing figured out, you’re dead wrong. I spent six years here in Fort Wayne and every day I went to work was a lesson for me. So I’ll just continue to grow,” Boudreau said. “It’s funny to think about that feeling when I started as a head coach. I thought, ‘Oh, I’ve got five years experience and I’ve worked under (four) different head coaches. I’m a smart guy and I’ll put my spin on it.’ You think you’ve got it figured out. But I remember my first year and there are a lot of things that you have to learn on the fly and you do make mistakes.
“Ultimately, we made the corrections and won that championship the second year, and we never missed the playoffs, 15-12 playoff record. We had a power play that didn’t finish worse than fifth and an offense that was consistently in the top six. We had an exciting product. There are so many things you look back on and I’m proud of it, rather than thinking the ‘I should haves’ or ‘I wish I would haves’; there are not many of those moments that I take away.”
Boudreau’s father, Bruce, was fired by the Frankes during the 1994-95 International Hockey League season, less than a year after he won Coach of the Year and lost in the playoff finals. He was also let go from his next job as an assistant coach with the San Francisco Spiders. Bruce Boudreau resurrected his career, though, and won championships in the ECHL and AHL before coaching four NHL teams and being named the NHL’s Coach of the Year.
Ben Boudreau, who used to run around the Coliseum hallways as a youngster, witnessed those trials and tribulations as he grew up, and discussed them often with his father, and that’s why he’s not fretting too much right now.
As Ben said Saturday: “My dad always told me, ‘If you really want to be a coach, this is something you’ve got to go through.’”