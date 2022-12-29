When things are going well for a team, it can seem almost all the bounces go its way. And that’s how it’s been lately for the Komets, who defeated the Toledo Walleye 2-1 on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum.
But, as they say, good teams make their own luck. And the Komets have been awfully good at creating opportunities and capitalizing, to the tune of seven straight victories.
Shawn Boudrias netted the decisive goal 3:01 into the second period with an 18-foot backhand, just after he guided a knuckling puck out of the corner, through Toledo defenseman Riley McCourt, and into prime shooting position.
“I saw (Joshua Winquist) in front and I wanted to make the pass to him,” Boudrias said. “I tried to make a move, but the guy poke-checked the puck right back at me. I just remember falling down and I whacked it in on my backhand, and I just saw it go in.”
The whole sequence took place moments after a Fort Wayne turnover set up an odd-man for Toledo. But Mitchell Heard hit the post.
Winquist, who was credited with an assist on Boudrias’ goal, extended his point-scoring streak to 12 games, tied for the second longest in the ECHL this season behind Owen Headrick’s 14-game streak for the Idaho Steelheads.
“In our last seven games, we’re winning but we’re also playing really well as a team,” Boudrias said. “Defensively, offensively, we’re buying into the systems. I just think everything is going the right way.”
Rylan Parenteau, who has been in net for six of the seven victories, stopped 24 of 25 shots for Fort Wayne (12-8-5).
For Toledo (12-11-4), which came in on a 5-0-3 run, Sebastian Cossa turned away 35 of 37 shots.
“To me, it felt like a playoff game,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We’re two teams that are heating up. … It was a 2-1 game and we found a way to win a tight-checking game. Before, we were afraid to talk about the playoffs, but if we get there, those are the type of games that we’re going to have to play in order to win. We’re winning the right way; we’re not cheating for offense and we’re getting great contributions from the goal line to the defense to the offense. We’re playing a committed game.”
A crowd of 8,973 – the biggest of the season – was on hand for the first half of a home-and-home series. The teams skate 7:15 p.m. Friday at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. The Komets are expecting over 9,000 fans for Saturday’s New Year’s Eve game against the Indy Fuel, 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Earlier Wednesday, the Komets’ Tye Felhaber was selected for the ECHL’s All-Star Classic, which will include a 3-on-3 tournament at Norfolk, Virginia, on Jan. 16. Felhaber, the Komets’ lone representative chosen by coaches, team captains, media-relations directors, broadcasters and reporters, will play for the Western Conference. There will also be an Eastern Conference team and two teams from the host Norfolk Admirals, who are a league-worst 5-21-1.
Felhaber’s point-scoring streak was snapped Wednesday at seven games.
In the first period, Toledo’s Thomas Ebbing capitalized on a Tommy Parran cross-ice pass, following a turnover by Fort Wayne’s Adam Brubacher.
Fort Wayne’s Filip Engarås tied it during a second-period power play with a slapshot from the left circle. That made it nine straight games in which Fort Wayne has scored with the man-advantage. It’s converted on 14 of 43 opportunities in that span, including its only power play Wednesday.
“Coming off the (holiday) break there, it was a little bit of shaking off the rust in the first period,” Engarås said. “I think we had a good game plan of just trying to go north with everything, kind of keeping it more simple, and I think we stepped up our game in the second and third periods and really played well. We really bought into that, the forecheck and keeping the puck forward.”
Notes: The referees were Brendan Schreider and Tatu Kunto. Schreider’s luggage was lost over the holiday break and he had to use equipment borrowed at the Coliseum, including Boudreau’s skates. … Fort Wayne forward Matt Alvaro returned to the lineup after missing 13 games with a groin injury, suffered Nov. 19 in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Allen Americans, and defenseman Jacob Graves made his debut after being acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators on Dec. 15 to complete the offseason trade of forward Kaid Oliver. … The Komets were without injured players Matthew Boudens, Colton Point, Scott Allan, Marcus McIvor and Tristan Pelletier. Also out were Adam Samuelsson, who was acquired last week from the Tulsa Oilers, and Neil Robinson. … Former Komets players Matt Murphy (Iowa) and Olivier Galipeau (Trois-Rivières) were also picked for the All-Star Classic, which will be on NHL Network and FloHockey.