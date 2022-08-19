Braydin Lewis speaks with the air of positivity you would expect from a hockey player, one who plays with a level of blue-collar toughness his father brought to the ice for the Komets as a member of the 2003 Colonial Cup championship team.
For Braydin Lewis, 18, it’s a matter of when – not if – the doctors will give him the OK to play hockey. He’s preparing for the upcoming season as if he’ll be with his team, the Metro Jets, who are based in Mount Clemens, Michigan, getting in about three skates a week amid a rigorous schedule of travel for medical treatments.
If you didn’t know Braydin Lewis was ill, battling a rare form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, his words would steer you toward believing he’s like any other junior hockey player, readying for a season that could elevate his career. And that’s the idea. Hockey has given him something to focus on as he tries to recapture his health, a fight that has mobilized the hockey community.
“I’m feeling really good, actually,” said Braydin Lewis, who had surgery June 2 to remove a 2-inch tumor from his right frontal lobe. “The only thing I’ve started to get is a little bit of tiredness. I’ve continued to work out and skate. But I feel good. I’m just keeping a positive mindset and battling through this.”
At 7 p.m. today, in the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, there will be a game between the Komets Alumni and BLF Warriors, which will include Braydin Lewis and several of his friends, to raise money for the costs of his medical care.
"When you talk to him – and it can be baffling – he's upbeat and he's smiling. But he's always got a smile on his face," said Braydin's father, Adam, who will play for the Komets Alumni team, comprised of players coming on their own dimes from across North America, including Colin Chaulk, Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, Sean Venedam, Brandon Warner, Jim Logan, Bobby Stewart, Jamie Lovell, Kevin Bertram, Leo Thomas, Jeff Worlton, Guy Dupuis, P.C. Drouin, Dustin Virag, Kelly Perrault, Justin Hodgman and Ryan Potts. Current Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli and coach Ben Boudreau are also slated to play.
Braydin Lewis has told his parents he believes there's a greater purpose to his diagnosis – a reason, one he's yet to discover, that he's in this unenviable position – and that's something Adam, who works for Steel Dynamics Inc., and Kristen, a deputy sheriff, have had a tougher time coming to grips with than their son.
"He's really reevaluated his priorities and what life is all about," Adam Lewis said. "We thought we were going to have to be motivating him to get off the couch and get out of bed. It’s really been the complete opposite. It’s really been more about trying to slow him down."
Admission for tonight's game is $25 for adults, $10 for kids, and it will take place toward the end of a day of events, including an Ironman Tournament, to support the Lewis family. Financial donations can also be made to gofund.me/f455169c, which has raised more than $22,000.
“This is awesome. I’ve very, very, very thankful to be able to have something like this happen for me,” said Braydin Lewis, a Homestead graduate. “And I’m very thankful for all the people around me who have helped, and that includes the hockey community and all the people involved with the game.”
Schrock, Warner and Adam Lewis were charged with putting together the Komets Alumni squad and it was, unsurprisingly, easy to get them to commit. Schrock, who coaches the local Spacemen junior team and is the general manager of the Icehouse, said many people around northeast Indiana have chipped in to support Braydin Lewis in other ways; for instance, Komets assistant coach Olivier Legault is going to cook for both teams today, and Sharon Miller, whose son Matt plays for Nebraska-Omaha, organized a bake sale. There will also be a silent auction.
A defenseman, Braydin Lewis totaled nine goals and 45 points in 37 games, then one assist in three playoff games, last season for the Metro Jets – a team in the United States Premier Hockey League. Lovell is an assistant coach with the Metro Jets.
Braydin Lewis was in Boston for a tournament in March when he first started experiencing symptoms of his illness. After a game, there was onset of a terrible smell and then he started vomiting and had a seizure. He was diagnosed with a seizure disorder, he said, something he hoped would be manageable. But in May, he was on a trip to Canada with his father, when his mother told them they had to get back to their Angola home immediately. After the six-hour drive, Kristen Lewis broke the news to her son that an MRI had revealed a tumor and he’d need brain surgery.
These days, Braydin Lewis has to leave daily at 5:25 a.m. for 8:15 a.m. treatments at a Detroit hospital, plus he has chemotherapy pills. He’s scheduled to complete his treatments Aug. 29.
“Then I wait three or four weeks after that for another MRI and, after that, the MRI will show how my brain reacted to everything,” he said. “From there, when they tell me it’s a good result, they’ll tell me that. And I go from there and the doctors will tell me if I can play or if I can’t play.”
He’s grateful for a lot of things these days, but one of them is that he’s felt well enough to continue skating because hockey helps him focus on something other than his illness.
“I’m very thankful for that. I couldn’t not be doing (hockey) stuff right now. It helps so much,” Braydin Lewis said.