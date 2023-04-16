Braydin Lewis, whose battle against cancer mobilized the local hockey community to action, died late Saturday at 19.
Lewis, the son of former Komets player Adam Lewis, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, last summer.
Adam Lewis works for Steel Dynamics Inc. and his wife, Kristen, is a deputy sheriff.
A Komets alumni game took place Aug. 20 at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse to raise money for Braydin Lewis’ medical care and players from around North America – such as Colin Chaulk, Sean Venedam and Bobby Stewart – traveled in to participate. Braydin Lewis himself skated in the game, as did his teammates from the Metro Jets, a junior-level squad based in Mount Clemens, Michigan.
Among those who helped organize the alumni game were former Komets players Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, who is general manager of the Icehouse, and Brandon Warner.
The event raised more than $26,000, as many hailed Braydin Lewis for his popularity in the hockey community and his courage in battling cancer.
“This is awesome,” Braydin Lewis told The Journal Gazette before the game. “I’m very, very, very thankful to be able to have something like this happen for me. And I’m very thankful for all the people around me who have helped, and that includes the hockey community and all the people involved with the game.”
Earlier in the summer, after Braydin Lewis had surgery to remove a 2-inch tumor from his right frontal lobe, a GoFundMe was set up to support the family and it raised over $32,000.
Braydin Lewis, at that point, hoped to resume his hockey career and he said having that goal helped get him through some very dark days.
“I’m just keeping a positive mindset and battling through this,” the Homestead graduate said in August, before he took a turn for the worse.
He went into hospice care Wednesday, less than a year after his diagnosis and less than two months after he dropped the puck at Memorial Coliseum, for the ceremonial opening faceoff, as the Komets wore uniforms to promote cancer awareness. That event raised money for Riley Children's hospital and for Braydin Lewis.
Braydin Lewis was in Boston for a tournament in March, 2022, when he first started experiencing symptoms of his illness. After a game, there was onset of a terrible smell and then he started vomiting and had a seizure. He was told it was a seizure disorder, he said, and something that would be manageable.
In May, though, Braydin Lewis was on a trip to Canada with his father, when his mother told them they had to get back to their Angola home immediately. After the six-hour drive, Kristen Lewis broke the news to her son that an MRI had revealed a tumor and he’d need brain surgery.
Not long after that first procedure, Braydin Lewis began talking openly about his desire to get back to hockey, and he said skating was a respite from the many medical procedures he endured.
“When you talk to him – and it can be baffling – he’s upbeat and he’s smiling. But he’s always got a smile on his face,” Adam Lewis said in August. “We thought we were going to have to be motivating him to get off the couch and get out of bed. It’s really been the complete opposite. It’s really been more about trying to slow him down.”
Reached Sunday, Adam Lewis said his son's "giving heart" was remarkable and that Braydin was able to donate his brain to the University of Michigan's Koschmann Laboratory, along with a Toronto Research Center, and "it will be used by researchers on the very front line of his specific brain tumor."
Braydin Lewis is also survived by older brother, Corbin. Further obituary information wasn’t yet available.