The Komets have plenty of offensive standouts – including forwards Shawn Boudrias, Mark Rassell and Drake Rymsha – but one of their defensemen, Adam Brubacher, may be the biggest offensive catalyst these days.
It helps that Brubacher, 27, has one of the hardest shots on the team – maybe in the entire ECHL.
“That’s kind of something that I’ve always had,” Brubacher said. “I like to shoot the puck and whenever I get the chance, I just love to go out there and do it.”
The Komets (32-24-7) love to get Brubacher in position for his big, booming shots, especially when they’re on a power play and can set him up to unleash one from open space.
Brubacher has three goals and 16 points in his last 15 games, as the Komets have inched closer to clinching a playoff spot. They can punch their ticket to the postseason tonight; the simplest scenario would be if they defeat the Kalamazoo Wings (25-34-4) at Kalamazoo, Michigan, and if the Wheeling Nailers lose to the Indy Fuel.
Fort Wayne’s coach, Ben Boudreau, has found success in trying to get magnificent shooters into position for success, especially on special teams. He referenced Brandon Hawkins’ ability to use his “great release” to get goals during the Komets’ 2021 championship season.
Boudreau said Brubacher and Daniel Maggio probably have the hardest shots among the Komets’ defensemen, while Matthew Boudens has a “sneaky, underrated” shot that might be hardest among the forwards. Other Fort Wayne players said defenseman Darien Kielb and forward Rymsha might be in the conversation, too.
“Boudens has got a bomb,” defenseman Jacob Graves said, “but those guys all have got great shots.”
Brubacher, who has skated in eight American Hockey League games this season with the Bakersfield Condors, hasn’t gotten the opportunities at that level to show off the velocity of his shots.
But in the ECHL, he’s been a force over 46 games.
He ranks fifth among ECHL defensemen in goals with 10, four behind the leader, the Idaho Steelheads’ Owen Headrick, who has played six more games. Brubacher ranks third among ECHL defensemen with 161 shots on goal, five behind the leader, the Savannah Ghost Pirates’ Connor Corcoran, who played last season with Fort Wayne.
With 39 points, Brubacher ranks seventh on the Fort Wayne roster. Forward Tye Felhaber, currently with he AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, has a team-leading 63 points.
Brubacher has four goals and 17 points for Fort Wayne’s sixth-ranked power-play unit (22.3%).
“I’d like to think I have the hardest shot on the team, but I guess we’d have to get a radar gun out to check,” Brubacher said with a chuckle. “But I’d like to think I have that crown.”
As the Cincinnati Cyclones and Hawkins-led Toledo Walleye jostle for the Central Division championship – Cincinnati has a four-point lead – the Komets are trying to make up ground on Indy for third place. Fort Wayne is nine points back with nine games remaining, one more than the Fuel.
But Fort Wayne is brimming with confidence after taking five of a possible six points last weekend when it played host to the Rapid City Rush in three straight games at Memorial Coliseum. It was only the third time this season the Komets have faced the same team on three consecutive nights; they swept the Iowa Heartlanders at Coralville, Iowa, in January and took two of three from the Allen Americans at Allen, Texas, in February.
“(Last weekend) did prepare us for the playoffs to be battle-tested and to do what we need to do against the same opponent, night in and night out, and finding a way to beat a team that had won six in a row coming into Saturday night,” Boudreau said. “We took on a hot team, were able to douse the flames of a hot team, and find a little bit of a groove for ourselves.”
Now the Komets would like to keep it going and build more momentum, at the end of a roller coaster regular season, so they’re humming come a playoff series against the Cyclones or Walleye, the two hottest teams in the ECHL.
Brubacher continuing to convert on his rocketing shots would certainly help.
“It’s something I love to do,” he said. “We haven’t always had the best power-play chances … but hopefully that’ll sort itself out.”
Notes: The Komets will wear special jerseys for Saturday’s game, but they haven’t yet disclosed what the mystery uniforms will be. (It is April’s Fools Day, though.) The uniforms will be auctioned off to benefit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. ... Sunday’s game will have the final postgame skate with the players of the season.