About the only thing you could truly count on this Komets season was that they’d be good in the second period.
Thursday night was the exception to that rule.
The Komets lost 7-3 to the Allen Americans, who scored all four of the second period’s goals and snapped Fort Wayne’s winning streak at six games.
For coach Ben Boudreau, it was particularly frustrating to see the loss because Fort Wayne dominated the first period, building a 2-1 lead, then seemed to totally change its style of play and gave up six unanswered goals.
“As a coach, I think it’s one of the more disappointing games I’ve been involved with the last four years,” Boudreau said. “So, yeah, we’re going to make it a point to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
It was the first of three games in as many nights between the teams at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas, where Americans goaltender Luke Peressini stopped 41 of 44 shots. Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti turned away 16 of 22 before he was pulled early in the third period.
The Komets came into the night knowing how dangerous the Americans are on the rush. But Fort Wayne’s forwards got caught being too adventuresome, putting pressure on the Fort Wayne defense in transition that it couldn't alleviate.
“Willingness to commit to playing the right way seemed to be our Achilles heel,” Boudreau said. “When we cheat for offense, when we play for ourselves rather than for the team and playing within our structure, that’s been the story (of how things go wrong) all year.”
The Komets (21-15-6) came in having outscored opponents 54-41 in second periods. Only two ECHL teams, the Idaho Steelheads and Indy Fuel, had better goal differentials. Allen, meanwhile, had been outscored 57-48 in second periods.
But the Americans (22-21-1) have improved their play lately, winning 11 of their last 13 games.
Fort Wayne’s six-game winning streak – its second longest of the season – came against the Western Conference-worst Iowa Heartlanders and the struggling Kalamazoo Wings, so the trip to Allen presented a litmus test to see if the Komet have really turned things around in this roller-coaster season.
It was off to a good start until the second-period collapse in front of an announced crowd of 2,956, including several donning Komets gear.
“You have success in the first period, on the road, and everything goes good,” Boudreau said. “(Then) it was just a complete lack of focus. We completely changed the way we play structurally and that’s on the players. It was more so a focus on the forwards trying to cheat for offense, thinking about themselves before the team.
“We’d told these guys, ‘(The Americans) are dangerous off the rush and we need to make sure we’re above them.’ We cheated for offense in that second period and they burned us.”
The good news for the Komets was that forward Stefano Giliati was in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 28. He missed 16 games with a shoulder injury, but he extended his personal point-scoring streak to nine games when he circled the net Thursday, took a shot and watched teammate Garrett Van Wyhe put the rebound into the net for a 2-1 lead 16:29 into the first period.
Giliati has totaled two goals and 11 points during his streak. (He got a late misconduct for inciting, as did Allen’s Mikael Robidoux, shortly after they were sent to the penalty box with roughing penalties because they almost fought.)
The American’s Colton Hargrove tied it at 2 on a shot from the right circle, after a tic-tac-toe passing play, during a power play 1:25 into the second period. Teammates Chad Butcher, Colby McAuley and Hank Crone (power play) added second-period goals, all from in or around the left circle, for a 5-2 lead heading into the second intermission.
In the third period, McAuley scored a power-play goal by tucking the rebound of his own shot inside the left post at 11:15, after which Fanti was replaced by Colton Point, who stopped 3 of 4 shots. Point, who hadn’t played since Dec. 9 because of a head injury suffered in practice, saw Hargrove to score off a rebound, just before Fort Wayne’s Mark Rassell netted a shot.
Allen scored on 3 of 6 power plays and Fort Wayne was 0 for 4.
Fort Wayne’s Samuel Dove-McFalls opened the game’s scoring with a short-handed goal, off a backhand shot from 25-feet out, 9:53 into the first period. Oliver Cooper was in on the play too, wreaking havoc on the Americans’ offensive breakout.
But Allen’s Kris Myllari tied it on a 10-foot shot 12:10, just after Fort Wayne broke up a 2-on-1 rush before Fanti faced a shot.
It was the Komets’ first game at Allen since Game 2 of the 2021 playoff semifinals. Fort Wayne trailed that series 1-0 and was down 4-1 in the third period, then came back to win that game 5-4 in overtime on a Morgan Adams-Moisan goal. The Komets swept the rest of that series and defeated the South Carolina Stingrays 3-1 in the Kelly Cup finals.
Coming into the season, this three-game series looked as if it would be highlighted by the Komets vs. the Americans’ Zach Pochiro, who helped Fort Wayne to that Cup. But Pochiro was traded to the Maine Mariners on Jan. 31, he didn’t report and was flipped to the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday.
Pochiro played for the Americans in the only previous meeting this season with Fort Wayne; he was scoreless in the Americans’ 5-4 victory at Memorial Coliseum in an overtime shootout Nov. 19.