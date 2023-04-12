Wednesday night’s game gave no indication that the Komets have a chance at making some noise in the first round of the playoffs.
Really, none.
True, the game at Memorial Coliseum had almost no tangible meaning. The Komets, who lost 5-3 to the Kalamazoo Wings, are locked into the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division.
But the Komets are supposed to be generating good habits before they face the division-champion Cincinnati Cyclones in a best-of-7 series. Instead, it was all the familiar issues Wednesday – giving up the first goal, penalties, turnovers – and Fort Wayne lost for the fifth time in its last six games.
“This is game 69 (of the season) and, heck, it’s the same result far too often,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “It’s a bad start, five-plus penalties, and we didn’t have the killer instinct when we had the scoring opportunities, but I think (the Wings) did. Our effort level, we didn’t have 19 guys playing the same way tonight, I’ll tell you that.”
The low points were tempered by some positives, namely the Komets’ resilient offense and some spectacular saves from Ryan Fanti, but those are familiar facets of this season, too.
The Komets keep digging holes and, even if they have done an admirable job of scrapping out of them during the regular season, it’s not a sustainable way to succeed in April or May.
“I thought Kalamazoo played with jump. They were ready to go,” Boudreau said. “I thought they played a great team game for 60 minutes and just outplayed us. They outworked us. There’s really no excuse for that at home, after two days of prep, and it’s tough for the guys who are playing hard, who are buying in, who are caring. It’s frustrating.”
Fort Wayne got goals from Noah Ganske, Anthony Petruzzelli and Garrett Van Wyhe. Kalamazoo’s came from Robert Calisti, Cole Norris, Luke Morgan, Connor Fedorek and Ben Copeland, in front of an announced crowd of 7,581.
Fanti stopped 34 of 39 shots for the Komets (33-29-7), who have three more regular-season games this weekend before the playoffs start April 21 on the road. He allowed three goals off rebounds in the first period as Kalamazoo mounted a 3-1 lead.
“We kind of talked (after the game) as a team about our starts as of late, which have been pretty bad,” said Ganske, who netted his first professional goal in his 11th game out of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. “We went down 3-1 there in the first and we need to find a way to come out and start the game on a high note. We’ve been coming out and just kind of laying an egg.
"We need to find a way to be better in that first period because it seemed like in that last 40 minutes, we were playing pretty well and being in the game and taking it to them. But that first 20 wasn’t very good tonight.”
For Kalamazoo (28-36-5), which didn’t qualify for the postseason, Hunter Vorva thwarted 38 of 41 shots.
Kalamazoo scored on 2 of 6 power plays. Fort Wayne, which leads the ECHL in penalty minutes (19.4 per game) and minor penalties (445), was 0 for 3 on power plays.
“We’ve been taking way too many penalties,” Ganske said. “We’ve talked about it as a team and we’re trying to stay below a certain number in the game. We did not do that tonight (with nine infractions for 26 minutes), and that’s been an Achilles heel as well.”
The Komets have given up the first goal in six straight games, 21 of their last 24, and 45 of 69 for the entire season. They have a record of 19-20-6 in such games. Wednesday’s script strayed a bit from the norm, though, in that the Komets dominated the early minutes until Kalamazoo’s Calisti scored off the rebound of a Raymond Brice shot 5:25 into the first period.
Compounding the early deficit with a penalty is very familiar, though, and that happened when referee Luke Gagnon sent Mark Rassell to the box for high-sticking, setting up a Norris power-play goal off a rebound at 10:25.
Ganske responded 16 seconds later; he skated around Kalamazoo’s Ayden MacDonald, unleashed a shot from the left circle, and it caromed off the stick of Wings forward David Keefer and past Vorva.
It didn’t take long for the Wings to regain their two-goal lead, though; Morgan was alone in front of the net and scored off the rebound of his own shot at 15:24, after Fort Wayne’s Shawn Boudrias coughed up the puck in his own zone.
The Komets came out with some energy in the second period and Samuel Dove-McFalls was robbed from point-blank range – for the second time in the game – by Vorva at 5:53.
But Vorva couldn’t do anything to stop Petruzzelli from scoring, after he patiently drew the goalie out of the net, at 11:10. That goal, which trimmed the Wings’ lead to 3-2, was followed by a fracas in front of the net and Kalamazoo’s Anthony Collins was given a game misconduct for leaving the bench to participate in it, though he argued adamantly he hadn’t left the ice after Petruzzelli’s goal.
The Komets soon got into more penalty trouble themselves, and Fanti was forced to make a sharp glove save on Kurt Goesselin during a 5-on-3 power play.
The Komets killed that off, but they couldn’t avert a Fedorek goal, at the end of 3-on-1 rush, at 17:06. And that was answered by a goal from Fort Wayne’s Van Wyhe, on a shot from between the circles, at 17:34.
The only goal of the third period came from Copeland at 1:38, as Rassell served a kneeing penalty.
Notes: The ECHL announced its All-Rookie Team: Idaho goalie Remi Poirier, Idaho defenseman Owen Headrick, Newfoundland defenseman Michael Joyaux, Allen forward Hank Crone, Allen forward Liam Finlay and Greenville forward Alex Ierullo. The team was chosen by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors. … The Komets skated Wednesday without Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Jackson Pierson, Andy Willis, Matt Alvaro (injured) and Marcus McIvor (shoulder). Giliati is expected to return to the lineup this weekend and Alvaro by the playoffs. The Komets didn’t provide an update on McIvor, who aggravated his injury last weekend.