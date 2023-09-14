I was covering a golf tournament on Monday when a Komets fan sidled over to me along the 18th green at Coyote Creek to ask my thoughts about the Komets’ roster. Come to think of it, a few days before, I was on the sideline at a Leo football game and the same thing happened there.
Heck, why don’t I stop beating around the bush: I’m being hounded all around town by concerned hockey fans. They don’t recognize the roster, understand the roster, or know how to feel about the roster.
Let me try to alleviate your fears – well, some of them – by addressing some pressing issues:
Why are they bringing back so few players? Did guys not want to play for new coach Jesse Kallechy? I don’t think that’s the case at all. Some guys were already moving on because Europe was offering big money, or because they were soured by the experience last season, or because they just wanted something different. Blake Siebenaler retired. Tye Felhaber and Matthew Boudens got American Hockey League deals. And let’s not forget, some guys the Komets may have been OK with letting walk after back-to-back first-round exits in the playoffs, even if fans like them. I always knew that taking so long to find Ben Boudreau’s replacement – Jesse Kallechy was hired seven weeks after the season ended, as he was helping the Florida Everblades win the Kelly Cup – was going to set Fort Wayne back in recruiting. That probably was too late to salvage Oliver Cooper, who I thought was the next captain of this team, and losing Mark Rassell hurts bad cause he could have been a fixture for years. Still, the four returning players they have are strong: William Provost could be an offensive star at this level; Tristan Pelletier is a popular blue-collar player; Darien Kielb is a top-pair defenseman; and Noah Ganske is a prospect the Edmonton Oilers like a lot.
OK, I get that, but Shawn Boudrias just left this week to play in Sweden and didn’t they re-sign him in July? This is indeed a big loss, but I’d heard chatter even before he re-signed that he might not be here come training camp. So, I’ve got to believe they planned for this eventuality and have the scorers to fill the void. Plus, the Komets have Boudrias’ rights if he returns to North America this season or could possibly get some return by trading those rights to another ECHL team.
Still, I liked last season’s roster. Could anyone else return before training camp opens Oct. 9? Yes, I could see defenseman Adam Brubacher returning if he doesn’t get an AHL deal. I thought coming into the summer that Rylan Parenteau would be in net here, but I’ve heard nothing, not that the Komets really have a spot, and presume he’s waiting for an AHL deal. Defenseman Marcus McIvor, also, I’m not sure what’s going on. I reached out to see if he’s still playing or planning on retiring after myriad injuries, but I haven’t yet heard back.
Speaking of the defense, it looks incredibly young. Yep, there are five rookies – Ganske, Neithan Salame, Logan Dowhaniuk, Cade McNelly and Jordan Spadafore – to go with Kielb and Joe Gatenby. This is a concern to me because we went through this last season with a rookie-heavy defensive corps that looked good on paper and was burned repeatedly once play began. So it comes down to whether or not Kallechy’s eye for rookie talent is better than Boudreau’s. Gatenby is well regarded. Logan Dowhaniuk was a big get who should put up points at this level; NHL teams have been looking at him. If Bakersfield of the AHL sends Jake Johnson, which I expect, and Connor Corcoran, which I’m less confident in happening, then suddenly that defense looks very solid.
OK, I see some good blue-collar forwards like Morgan Adams-Moisan and Tristan Pelletier, but will this team score any goals? This is an area I’m unconcerned about. Nolan Vulcan was a highly sought after player who should score goals in bundles, and for bonus points the Komets pried him from one of their biggest rivals. Provost, don’t forget he had 34 goals and 68 points last season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, then joined the Komets late. Joseph Nardi showed some prowess with Toledo last season as a rookie. Jack Gorniak, who is coming out of the University of Wisconsin, was a good get. Kamerin Nault, returning from Europe, should produce points. And Matthew Wedman, who spent the last two seasons in the AHL with Belleville, I heard got contract offers from 26 ECHL teams.
I don't get it, there are no veterans. As of now, the Komets have no players of 260 regular-season pro games, no, but I’m not sure why this is such a big deal for people. This is the way this league is going, it’s getting younger and younger, and the play of veterans the last few seasons has been spotty. Don’t get me wrong, I love having experienced voices and players, and it seems so weird without any long-time Komets. Those guys help sell tickets. But veterans tend to cost more and they’re not a necessity to start an ECHL season. I’m confident one or two vets will arrive at some point this season.
Could one be Shawn Szydlowski? Never say never, but I wouldn’t bet on it. I know the Komets and Szydlowski have talked at least briefly, after his season in Orlando, but I think the Komets are looking forward, not backward. If he’s unsigned and the Komets get off to a poor start, though, then the possibilities open up. A fun bet would be this: Who returns to the Komets first, Szydlowski, Boudrias or Anthony Petruzzelli? I think I'd go Petruzzelli, but not this season.
The goaltending seems to be an embarrassment of riches, right? It’s so unusual for the Komets to have a misfire with a goalie like they did last summer with Colton Point, who was brutal and then retired. That move alone may have been the biggest thing that led to this summer’s overhaul. I have zero concerns right now about the goaltending. The Komets signed François Brassard, the ECHL’s 2021-22 Goaltender of the Year with Jacksonville, and that was a home run. Rookie Brett Brochu, the Ontario Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year in 2021-22, was another apparent good move, though we’ve been wrong about rookies before. And I fully believe a goalie will arrive from Edmonton/Bakersfield, so, yes, Ryan Fanti could return. If it’s not him, Tyler Parks would probably be the guy and he’s also a stud at this level, though I’m not sure we’ll see him score and fight like Fanti did last season. Will the Komets start the season with three goalies? I always think you should if you can.
Who the heck is going to be the captain? If I were to hazard a guess, it would be Morgan Adams-Moisan, who won a Cup here in 2021 and spent the last two seasons in the AHL. But I’m by no means confident in that guess. I see the following players also being among the potential leaders: Kielb, Gatenby and Wedman. There’s nothing to say a guy on an NHL or AHL deal couldn’t be in a leadership position, and Corcoran would be a potential guy, though personally I think your captain has to be someone you’re super confident will be here for the duration. (There were cliques that developed the last two seasons after Boudens got the ‘C’, got called up for a long time, and then returned with Petruzzelli now captain and remaining so.) Maybe the next captain hasn’t signed yet, you never know.
