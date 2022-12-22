Most of the presents remain under the trees unwrapped, but maybe fans of the Komets got their biggest gift early this year – a competitive hockey team.
It wasn’t that long ago, when the Komets were mired in their worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012, that everyone seemed to be in a panic mode.
A commanding 6-1 victory Thursday night over the Kalamazoo Wings, though, sent the recharged Komets into the Christmas break on a six-game winning streak, at 11-8-5 and suddenly in third place in the Central Division, eight points back of the Indy Fuel and Cincinnati Cyclones.
But there are 48 games to go in the regular season.
“You want to make sure you’re going into the break the right way and it just so happens that we’ve won six in a row after a pretty rough start,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “But for us, the confidence is there and I think that’s extremely important. We haven’t wavered in the way that we play – it’s been the same systems – and … it’s really important to know that those little details make a big difference.”
The Komets’ offense has been rolling. Joshua Winquist and Tye Felhaber have gotten the headlines, but Mark Rassell, Anthony Petruzzelli, Filip Engarås and really everyone else have been lighting it up. Defensively, Alex Peters and Adam Brubacher have been outstanding for a suddenly formidable-looking group.
And goalie Rylan Parenteau hasn’t gotten enough credit. He’s now 7-1-3 with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage, which probably doesn’t do him justice. Adding Max Milosek this week made the netminding look even stronger, giving Fort Wayne a viable third option even after Colton Point returns from injury.
“I’m just kind of taking it day by day,” said Parenteau, a rookie. “I’m taking it by stride and kind of enjoying the moment. I came from a tough situation (in Toledo), not getting many opportunities, and I definitely didn’t want to waste my opportunity here in Fort Wayne with Ben bringing me in.”
Not to toot my own horn, but I was sold on Parenteau being a solid No. 1 three weeks ago. Not everyone in the organization was. In fact, without naming any names, I got into two almost arguments about whether he had the goods. The feeling was he was showing flashes, but he needed to prove he could help steal wins. He has been more than reliable lately; he stopped 29 shots Thursday.
And there were times he had to be big, especially with the Komets playing two men short of a full 19-player lineup, thanks to myriad injuries, against a full Wings lineup.
“We talked about it and the focus was going to be not on who isn’t here, but on who is here,” Boudreau said. “We had a hot goalie who had (won) five in a row and a really hot defense, and the forwards keep doing their thing. For us, it was being consistent in the way we play, 60 minutes in the way we play, heading into Christmas. That was the focus tonight and I thought we put together, from start to finish, 60 minutes tonight.”
The Komets’ next game will be Wednesday at the Coliseum against the Toledo Walleye. Whether it’s Parenteau or Milosek in net, it could be a show. And it’ll be an excellent chance, after a holiday break, for the Komets to show they’re truly invested in keeping this winning streak going. I don’t know if the Komets will get any injured players back by then, but they should get a shot of adrenaline from the arrivals of defenseman Jacob Graves, whose physical style could make him a fan favorite, and defenseman Adam Samuelsson.
“Winning is a lot more fun than losing,” Rassell said, channeling Ebby Calvin “Nuke” LaLoosh from “Bull Durham". “We had a little streak of losing at the beginning of the season, and now we’ve got this streak of winning, and winning is a little bit more fun so we’re going to continue trying to do that.”