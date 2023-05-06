The Komets showed plenty of heart in their seven-game loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones, but it was still another first-round playoff exit on the heels of a frustratingly inconsistent regular season. The direction of this team, just two years removed from winning the Kelly Cup, will be charted in the coming months.
Here’s a look at the top five questions concerning the Komets this offseason and what they should do:
Should they retain coach Ben Boudreau? Yes, but he must do a better job constructing the roster.
In the regular season, Boudreau has a 134-95-27 record over four years. In the postseason, he’s 15-12 and has won 3 of 5 series.
The Komets’ biggest problems have been poor first periods and penalties. If you put that on the coaches and not the players, then you also must also acknowledge the resiliency that has marked the Komets throughout Boudreau’s tenure; it has truly seemed the Komets are never out of games.
What Boudreau, 38, really needs to answer for are personnel decisions such as: Bringing in goaltender Colton Point, whose play was brutal before his mid-season retirement; starting this season with a defensive corps of mostly rookies; and trading forwards Jordan Martel, Tyler Busch and Luka Burzan for sparse returns.
Yes, general manager David Franke has a part in those decisions, but Boudreau has taken the lead.
Ownership has shown its willingness to make a bold coaching move; in 2019, it parted with Gary Graham, who also had never missed the playoffs, and the tandem of Boudreau, who had never been a head coach before, and assistant Olivier Legault captured a Kelly Cup.
There has been contentiousness between Boudreau and management during past offseason negotiations; Boudreau has never received a multi-year contract, while the Komets have been put off by him talking with other teams.
The Komets are tempted to move on, especially after a barely-.500 record at Memorial Coliseum this season. But they should remember the following: Boudreau, who has an understanding and appreciation of this market, has been a good ambassador for the team while facing unprecedented obstacles during the pandemic; and this season was a financial success with memorable moments. Boudreau played a part in that.
The Komets shouldn’t make a change just to make a change; they have to know they’d be upgrading and which potential coach can promise that? The correct move here is to lock down Boudreau quickly with a multi-year contract that gives the team an out if he doesn’t hit certain reasonable milestones, perhaps 38 regular-season victories, with at least 18 at the Coliseum, and a spot in the second round of the playoffs.
Which players are must-haves? Oliver Cooper, Mark Rassell, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Daniel Maggio, Adam Brubacher, Rylan Parenteau.
Cooper, 28, was the Komets’ MVP with 23 goals, 50 points and 142 penalty minutes during 65 games in the regular season and playoffs combined, and their best defensive forward. The Komets need to reset the leadership and he feels like the potential next captain.
Rassell, 26, who is exciting albeit a bit streaky, could be a cornerstone top-line player for years.
Alvaro, 26, brings a lot to the table: faceoffs, scoring, responsible defense, physicality.
Boudrias led the Komets in goals (33) and points (65) during the regular season, though he was uncharacteristically quiet in the playoffs. He’s only 23, and knows how to use his 6-foot-5 size.
Maggio, 32, would be a great low-cost veteran. He can play forward or defense, and he polices the ice. After beginning his career in Fort Wayne, and playing four seasons here, he exudes Komet hockey and should finish his career in The Jungle.
Brubacher, 27, is a top-pair defenseman who impacts the game in many ways, particularly on the power play with his booming shot. The defensive corps needs to be rebuilt, but he should be the anchor.
Parenteau, 26, could be their No. 1 goalie or a safety blanket for whomever comes from the Edmonton Oilers, perhaps Ryan Fanti again.
What about Anthony Petruzzelli? Optimally, bring him back, but it’s complicated.
No one questions the forward's heart or his talent. He’s played 370 games for the Komets, never missing time because of an injury, and he's playing at a high level with 25 goals and 57 points in the regular season.
He’s Fort Wayne’s longest tenured and most popular player, and he took over the captaincy after Matthew Boudens was called up early in the 2021-22 season, keeping the ‘C’ even after Boudens returned – and that's been a bit awkward.
The Komets need to reshape the leadership and that probably means Petruzzelli, 29, gives up the captaincy. Petruzzelli also now qualifies as an ECHL veteran and is sure to get lucrative offers from overseas teams.
It’s no easy ask for an established player to take a lesser leadership role, but Petruzzelli deserves the conversation.
Will the Oilers affiliation continue? Yes, it’s going (mostly) great.
It seems the Komets have finally found a genuine partner with the Oilers and there’s another year on the affiliation agreement.
Fanti, who has on more year on his Oilers contract, was a revelation in the playoffs after an exciting regular season.
While some of these players were signed at the Komets’ suggestion, the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors assigned several quality players to Fort Wayne like Samuel Dove-McFalls, Darien Kielb, Drake Rymsha, Garrett Van Wyhe, Boudens, Rassell and Brubacher.
The first chink in the affiliation's armor showed itself when Alex Peters didn’t arrive for the playoffs, apparently because he had lined up a contract with the Condors for next season. Hopefully there’s more to his absence – like an injury – but if not, the Condors did the Komets a disservice by not sending him.
Should the Komets chase Tye Felhaber? Absolutely, but don't count on it working.
Felhaber, 24, was the Komets’ best player during the regular season with 14 goals and 63 points in 51 games, and a spot in the ECHL’s All-Star Classic. In the playoffs, he was at another level. His speed, stickhandling and grit were on display, and he had two goals and six points.
But it's hard to imagine him being in the ECHL after his impressive 21 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals, for whom he had seven goals and 13 points.
Maybe the Komets can beg the Condors to sign Felhaber. If not, he'll be with another AHL team or overseas.
Dove-McFalls, Kielb, Parenteau, Jake Johnson and maybe William Provost could also get extended looks from AHL teams.