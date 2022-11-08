Seemingly wherever I go these days, be it basketball games, the newspaper’s offices or the grocery store, I’m asked the same panicked question: “What’s wrong with the Komets?”
I’ll tell you what I’ve told everyone: I wouldn’t worry, not this much, not quite yet.
I’m never one to get too fired up, positively or negatively, about how a team does before December. I’ve seen too many teams soar or fizzle after a deceptive start. The Komets have played six games, equivalent to only 12% of the regular season. And I’d argue that at 1-3-2, with four of a possible 12 points, their record, while certainly poor, isn’t commensurate with the fan vitriol for a team 16 months removed from capturing the Kelly Cup.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s been bad, a league-worst 5.67-goals-against-per-game kind of bad. But I wouldn’t be calling for the coach’s head, characterizing it as a lost season, or suggesting they oust 80% of the roster – all things fans have suggested on social media – until I had more information.
We’ll get that information Friday against the Toledo Walleye at Memorial Coliseum.
No game before March should ever be characterized as “must win” and I’m not going to call this that. In fact, what I’ll be watching for Friday will have much less to do with the outcome than the way the Komets play from start to finish. This is the biggest rivalry in the ECHL and, even if it’ll be new for a significant number of players, the way the Komets come out for this game will be telling.
“For me, and the leadership group as a whole, we’ve got to make it clear to everyone what the standard is here, especially when we’re playing against the Walleye,” captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “It’s very big to the organization, the city and everyone. Everyone needs to understand this is a big game and we need to get back to our winning ways and playing better hockey, in general.”
Toledo (3-2-0), which lost in the finals last season to the Florida Everblades, again looks like one of the favorites to win the Kelly Cup and has just the type of opportunistic scorers, such as Brandon Hawkins and Mitchell Heard, who could feast on Fort Wayne if it has an unenergetic or defensively porous outing.
On Sunday, it had both.
There was every reason to believe the Komets would have gone into that game going for the jugular: They had momentum from handing the Cincinnati Cyclones their first loss Nov. 1, albeit in an overtime shootout; they had more than four days to get ready; and the Heartlanders came in 0-6-0.
I could make excuses for the way the Komets played: They were missing forwards Oliver Cooper (called to the American Hockey League), Samuel Dove-McFalls (injury) and Filip Engaras (injury); and they were acclimating to other roster changes, such as signing defenseman Joe Masonius, trading defenseman D.J. King to Norfolk for the rights to forward Jared Thomas and dealing forward Tyler Busch to the Heartlanders for future considerations.
But those points don’t truly explain the outcome: Inconsistent amounts of energy, players being too individualistic and, most alarmingly, flat-footed defensive play. Busch’s three assists poured salt on the wounds.
“Everything is fixable,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “I don’t think it’s an issue about talent. Everything is fixable. What I find is we do have guys who care and when guys care, we’ll find a way to have a good response. I’m not going to sit here and predict everything; it’s going to be difficult. But these are things we need to overcome and I’d rather have adversity at the start of the season than at the end of the season.”
I believe Ben Boudreau is a good coach, and a very good recruiter, but it’s been difficult to judge his talent at putting together an optimal roster because the pandemic wreaked havoc in so many ways.
This was supposed to be the season we really saw what Boudreau could do constructing a roster, especially with the Edmonton Oilers lending a significant hand as the NHL affiliate, yet the Komets are already tweaking on the fly again. Of course, blame should also fall on assistant coach Olivier Legault and general manager David Franke if this season isn’t turned around quickly.
The obvious concern about the Komets’ roster heading into training camp was the defensive corps, which had Marcus McIvor, Blake Siebenaler and a collection of rookies. No matter the pedigrees, you just don’t really know with rookies until they get into the pro game and so far they haven’t played up to their billings. But the forwards’ defensive play has been just as bad and the goaltenders, while spotty at times, have been hung out to dry.
Let’s see what the Komets do against Toledo, and then Saturday and Sunday vs. the Wheeling Nailers, before we truly hit the panic button. There have been some positive signs – Drake Rymsha’s four-game goal-scoring streak; Tye Felhaber’s eight assists; and a fourth-ranked power play at 26.9% – and I find it hard to believe that guys such as Matt Alvaro (one goal) and Siebenaler (zero points, minus 8) won’t pick it up.
But, in the league’s toughest division, they’re going to have to do it soon or I’ll direct you to that panic button myself.
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.