The name was different, the performance familiar.
Fort Wayne’s professional hockey team, hours after rebranding itself as the Comets – Happy April Fool’s Day! – was sluggish early and lost 3-0 to the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night.
Nothing new there, right?
The Comets will again be the Komets come Sunday. Nothing that happened against the Stingrays suggested keeping the Comets moniker would change the fortunes of a inconsistent Fort Wayne team that was shut out for the third time this season.
The good news? Fort Wayne clinched a postseason berth thanks to losses elsewhere by the Wheeling Nailers and Kalamazoo Wings. Fort Wayne hasn’t missed the playoffs since 2013, its first season in the ECHL, and defeated the Stingrays to win the 2021 Kelly Cup.
Fort Wayne is likely headed to the fourth and final seed in the Central Division, which would pit it against the division champion in a best-of-7 series. But that won’t start until around April 21.
“It’s a relief to clinch. If you would have asked us 18 games into the season (when we were 5-8-5) about the playoffs, I don’t think it would have been on the horizon. So, the fact that we’ve clinched with seven games to go, that’s an accomplishment any way you slice it, in and of itself” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.
“When you get in the playoffs, anything can happen. For us, it’s going to be an underdog role, so there isn’t going to be any pressure. We can play free, we can play loose. We’ve earned it, over 65 games, an opportunity to play for the Cup. That’s nothing small, that’s nothing to shake a stick at, and that’s something to be proud of. There have been highs and lows this season. There have been frustrating times and positive times. At the end of the day, now we can rest assured that we’re going to have an opportunity to play in the playoffs. Our focus has got to be on Game 1.”
An announced crowd of 6,919 was on hand Saturday at Memorial Coliseum, where Fort Wayne wore one-night-only Comets jerseys that were auctioned off to benefit the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Anthony Petruzzelli’s sold for the most at $2,000, followed by Ryan Fanti’s at $1,201 and Matthew Boudens’ at $1,100.
The spectators got a lopsided game with some wild and weird occurrences, including Rylan Parenteau’s latest spectacular save for Fort Wayne and an own goal by South Carolina’s Chaz Reddekopp, a former Fort Wayne player, that didn’t count due to pure misfortune.
South Carolina goaltender Clay Stevenson, a Washington Capitals prospect, wasn’t tested often and finished with 24 saves for his third shutout in 34 ECHL games.
The Stingrays (39-21-5) came into the night tied with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for first place in the South Division, which seems to be eclipsing the Central as the ECHL’s toughest division.
Parenteau stopped 38 shots for Fort Wayne (32-26-7), which dropped to 0-5-2 against teams from the South Division.
“I’m going to choose to be positive in a situation like this,” Boudreau said. “We got less than five minors and it’s the first time in awhile that we’ve done that, and that was a focus. And after giving up three goals, we shut it down in the second period. I thought in the third period, we didn’t give up anything after that (3-0 lead was taken). I thought Rylan was fantastic, to be honest with you, and those are all positive signs for us in a game that didn’t go our way. “
Fortunately for Fort Wayne, it won’t see another team from the South unless it qualifies for the Kelly Cup finals. Fort Wayne, on a 3-5-1 skid, is going to have a tough time getting past either the Cincinnati Cyclones or Toledo Walleye in the first round if it keeps playing like it has this weekend, which included a 4-3 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday.
The Komets have been without forwards Stefano Giliati (shoulder), Tye Felhaber (with Milwaukee of American Hockey League) and Samuel Dove-McFalls (Bakersfield of AHL), along with defensemen Adam Brubacher (Bakersfield) and Alex Peters (Bakersfield).
There’s no telling with the AHL guys, but it sounds as if Giliati could be back sometime amid Fort Wayne’s seven remaining regular-season games.
“We’re hoping he’ll be back before the playoffs, that’s what we’re hoping for,” general manager David Franke said. “He’s been practicing with the team, we just want to make sure everything is OK for him to go.”
Parenteau, whose Scorpion-like save in February against the Iowa Heartlanders landed him on ESPN as its No. 1 play of the day, made a case for more such recognition with an acrobatic stop 5:13 into the first period. With South Carolina’s Max Humitz coming in behind him to score, Parenteau dove onto his stomach, kicked his legs out and blindly kept the puck from fully crossing the goal line to keep the game scoreless.
The Scorpion!!Rylan Parenteau with another remarkable save for the Komets to keep it scoreless 5:13 into the first period.Wowsa, he could be headed to SportsCenter again.#SCTop10 @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/VYR7m2XH9l— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) April 1, 2023
South Carolina had eight of the game’s first 10 shots, though, and Kevin O’Neil opened the scoring with a 40-foot shot that knuckled and bounced its way past Parenteau for a 1-0 lead at 10:18.
The Komets have allowed the first goal in 41 of 65 games. Only Norfolk and Tulsa, two of the ECHL’s three worst teams, have been scored upon first more often than Fort Wayne.
Asked how the slow starts can be fixed, Boudreau said: “We’re not going to give up trying, as a coaching staff. We’ve approached it in a lot of different ways: More information; not enough information; we’ve tried starting different people and mixed up the lines tonight; we’ve tried different philosophies and different systems; and we’re going to keep on trying. That’s all you can do.
“We’re not having great starts and, at the end of the day, there are no easy solutions. You’ve just got to keep working at it, keep working at it. The minute you give up, that’s when you’re dead in the water. I’ll fight until the very last minute that we have here. We’ve just got to keep on going and hold out faith that we can catch fire at the right time.”
With an 11-3 shot advantage, South Carolina’s Austin Magera scored for a 2-0 lead after he was left unattended in the slot at 15:58. Two shots later, South Carolina’s Humitz scored for a 3-0 lead that it took into the first intermission.
In a season of wild occurrences, one of the wilder ones happened 1:35 into the second period, with a delayed penalty coming on Fort Wayne: South Carolina’s Reddekopp sent the puck sailing 200 feet down the ice, and into his own net, but it didn’t count because the referee, Marc-Olivier Phaneuf, had been clipped with a high stick a split-second before the Reddekopp misfire; a whistle was blown by a linesman with Phaneuf on the ice and no regard was given to where the puck was headed.
Chaz Reddekopp (former Fort Wayne player) sends it 200 feet into an open net, during a delayed penalty, for a goal. But the plot thickens: The referee, Marc-Olivier Phaneuf, was injured a split second before and didn't see the play. Totally unclear if this counts. pic.twitter.com/5y657MmCTH— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) April 2, 2023
Phaneuf left the game for about 4 minutes and one of the linesmen, Kyle Flood, called penalties in his place. Phaneuf needed four stitches on his nose.
Fort Wayne, which came into the game averaging a league-high 37.09 shots, was outshot 29-11 in the first two periods. South Carolina ranks third with 35.66 shots per game and wound up with a 41-24 advantage after three periods.
South Carolina was 0 for 4 on power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 3.
The teams had met only once previously this season, Feb. 22 at North Charleston, South Carolina, and the Komets lost 3-1 in a game that had poor ice conditions and included a 40-minute second intermission because of it.
Fort Wayne knew there’d be better ice Saturday, but that was the least of its worries after Friday’s loss at Kalamazoo, Michigan, where penalties and a lack of execution on two late power plays decided the game. Meanwhile, the Stingrays made a big statement to the rest of the league by decimating the Central Division-leading Cyclones 11-0 in Ohio, with Tyler Wall getting the Stingrays’ shutout, so a 3-0 loss by the Komets, err, Comets wasn’t as bad by comparison.
Why is Komets spelled with a ‘K’, anyway? When original team owners Ernie Berg and Harold Van Orman were trying to come up with a name in 1952, they wanted something that conveyed speed, flash and excitement, and they used the ‘K’ to honor Berg’s wife, Kathryn.
Boys, boys!Tristan Pelletier fights Anthony Del Gaizo. pic.twitter.com/CuconO15zF— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) April 2, 2023
In announcing the change to Comets on Saturday morning, executive vice-president and co-owner Scott Sproat wrote in a news release: “Although original ownership’s reasoning for spelling Komets with a ‘K’ is endearing and well-intentioned, we feel that after almost 71 seasons today is the time for the change. The Komets will adopt the ‘Comets’ with a ‘C’ immediately tonight for our home game against South Carolina. After years of discussions with local educational, occupational, and therapeutic groups, we have decided that we were only fooling ourselves in today’s environment by hanging onto the old moniker. Today, spellcheck and auto-correct are simply making it too misleading to face the day with the non-traditional spelling.”
Of course, it was all an April Fool’s Day joke and the Komets will again be the Komets for Sunday’s 5 p.m. game against the Heartlanders at the Coliseum. The AHL's Utica Comets will go back to being the only Comets in professional hockey.