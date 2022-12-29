When the Komets' players departed Memorial Coliseum late Wednesday, a 2-1 victory over the rival Toledo Walleye in tow, they were all smiles.
That was quite a change from the gloomy postgame demeanors so often seen through the first seven weeks of the season, when Fort Wayne was off to its worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012.
“Coming to the rink was not fun then, you know?” said forward Shawn Boudrias, who had the winning goal Wednesday. “We’d come to the rink and keep battling, ‘C’mon, guys, c’mon.’ But then if we lost, it would be like, ‘What’s going on?’
"Every time you win, it’s so much easier to come to the rink. They guys are having so much more fun together. We’re laughing, we’re confident.”
The Komets have been winning much – seven games in a row, to bring their record to 12-8-5 – and smiling even more. They’ll look to continue their run 7:15 p.m. today against the Walleye at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Notwithstanding the many personnel changes – such as trading for the likes of Alex Peters and Luka Burzan, while giving up players guys such as Tyler Busch and Benjamin Gagné – coach Ben Boudreau said the biggest change from the first 18 games to the last seven has been the players’ willingness to buy into the team dynamic.
“At the start of the year, I thought we were playing as a group of individuals and it’s tough to accomplish anything as an individual,” Boudreau said. “When you have team success, when you buy in as a team, that’s what brings individual success.”
He added that the evidence is there with things such as forward Tye Felhaber being selected Wednesday to play in the ECHL All-Star Classic, or Rylan Parenteau going from a question mark to a goalie who has won six straight starts with .933 save percentage along the way. Call-ups to the American Hockey League could follow for players who have been on a tear, such as the one that Peters got Thursday to Bakersfield of the AHL.
Boudrias said the talent was always present, it just took time for everyone to get on the same page.
“At the beginning of the year, we were all skilled guys on the team. Brand new guys playing together, but they’ve always been superstars on their other teams,” he said, though the Komets have 10 players who were with them last season. “For sure, this season was hard to try and get the chemistry going. (For) awhile, though, we’ve been playing so much better and everybody’s getting along. We’re having so much fun and always motivated to play for each other.”
Among the biggest challenges going forward will be maintaining harmony and determining the optimal lineups. Out injured have been Matthew Boudens, Marcus McIvor, Colton Point, Scott Allan and Tristan Pelletier. Adam Samuelsson, acquired last week from the Tulsa Oilers, has yet to make his debut.
“For us, it’s a team concept,” Boudreau said. “We’ve got the right guys in here, who want to be here, who mean a lot to that group. When you’ve got the buy-in and the camaraderie that’s going on in that room, you want to utilize it. Our dynamic and team chemistry inside that locker room has changed night and day in the last month or so. For us, it’s just making sure we’re all playing as a team and on the same page together.”
Toledo, (12-11-4), which is one point back of Fort Wayne for third place in the Central Division, has also improved lately with a 5-1-3 record in its last nine games. In that span, it lost both meetings with Fort Wayne, including a 4-3 loss overtime loss on an Anthony Petruzzelli goal at the Huntington Center on Dec. 11.
“I always knew we had a good team, but now it’s showing and we’ve just got to keep going,” Boudrias said.
After tonight’s game, the Komets play host to the Indy Fuel 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the annual New Year’s Eve game at Memorial Coliseum. (Indy and the Cincinnati Cyclones are tied for first place in the division.) A large crowd – at least 9,000 fans – is expected and the Coliseum is advising fans to arrive extra early, especially since the Rumble in Fort Wayne auto racing event is taking place at the Expo Center and many fans weren’t able to get into the Coliseum on time Wednesday.
“Patrons attending the events should plan to arrive early and expect heavy traffic on the roadways leading to the Coliseum parking lot,” a news release from the Coliseum read. “Members of the community are encouraged to seek alternate routes of travel on Saturday evening to avoid the areas adjacent to the Coliseum."