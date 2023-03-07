Fort Wayne Komets vs Toledo Walleye

The Komets’ Samuel Dove-McFalls drives the puck up ice Wednesday night at the Coliseum.

 Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

Forward Samuel Dove-McFalls has been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors of the higher-level American Hockey League.

Dove-McFalls has 10 goals and 29 points in 32 games for the Komets.

In 10 games with Bakersfield, he has one goal.

jcohn@jg.net

Senior Writer

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.