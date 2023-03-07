Forward Samuel Dove-McFalls has been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors of the higher-level American Hockey League.
Dove-McFalls has 10 goals and 29 points in 32 games for the Komets.
In 10 games with Bakersfield, he has one goal.
Forward Samuel Dove-McFalls has been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors of the higher-level American Hockey League.
Dove-McFalls has 10 goals and 29 points in 32 games for the Komets.
In 10 games with Bakersfield, he has one goal.
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.