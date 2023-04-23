CINCINNATI – The Komets’ power play has had difficulties establishing possession of the puck in the offensive zone. When it has gotten in, it’s struggled to set up effective scoring chances because the Cincinnati Cyclones have been aggressive defensively, right in the Komets’ faces at seemingly every turn.
“I think that’s always the toughest thing. When power plays don’t have time to set up, that’s when they struggle,” said Komets defenseman Adam Brubacher, whose booming shot from the point has been mostly neutralized so far in the Central Division semifinals.
“So, I think just quick puck movement – and you saw it on our goal (Saturday) – and we’ll be all right.”
If the Komets are to get back into the best-of-7 series, which they trail 2-0 after losing 4-3 in overtime Friday and 2-1 in regulation Saturday, they simply must perform better with the man-advantage.
The power-play goal scored by Matt Alvaro, late in the third period Saturday at the Heritage Bank Center, was perhaps some reason for optimism over the Komets' chances moving forward in the 2-3-2 formatted series.
The Komets were 1 for 8 on power plays Saturday and are 1 for 14 in the postseason.
The offense has struggled since the opening period of Game 1 – a surprise after Fort Wayne ranked third during the regular season with 3.71 goals per game and Cincinnati’s defense ranked 10th with 3.00 goals against per game – and the hiccups have been magnified on the power play.
And that power play was supposed to be one of Fort Wayne’s strengths; it ranked eighth at 23.6%, is facing the 11th-ranked penalty kill (81.5%), and Fort Wayne scored on 20.4% of its power plays as it went 4-4-1 against the division-champion Cyclones during the regular season.
“I think we’re going to take a look at our power play,” Brubacher said. “Obviously, they’re doing some things that are tough to counter. They’re a good team and they’re in first place for a reason, so I think we’ll take a look at the video and make some tweaks come the next practice day. We’ll be ready to go Tuesday (in Game 3 at Memorial Coliseum).”
To make matters worse, the Komets have allowed a short-handed goal – Patrick Polino netted it for a 2-0 lead in the first period Saturday – and Cincinnati has scored on 2 of 11 power plays, though it was 0 for 4 in Game 2.
The underdog Komets' defense has been better than expected, but the offense hasn't followed suit.
Alvaro was the first player to best Cyclones goaltender Beck Warm, who took over after Fort Wayne established a 3-0 lead in Game 1 against Mark Sinclair. Warm, who stopped 32 of 33 shots Saturday, has thwarted 76 of 77 in the series.
“The power play has failed us through two games. There’s no question about that,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “In order to have success, we have to find a way to get that going. Beck Warm came in after the first period (Friday) and hasn’t given up a 5-on-5 goal and he’s either a really good goalie or we’re not doing enough to generate that offense.
“On Tuesday, we’ve got to find a way 5-on-5. We’ve got some great scorers in that locker room who have yet to show up on that scoresheet and we’re going to need them to have success against Cincinnati.”
Fort Wayne’s Ryan Fanti stopped 24 of 26 shots Saturday, including breakaways by Lee Lapid and Adam Berg, after Rylan Parenteau turned away 36 of 40 shots in the opener.
“There’s going to be a frustration level among our group. I think we’ve played two pretty good games,” Boudreau said late Saturday. “It stings that much more after (Friday) night’s loss, that we didn’t get (Saturday). For 60 minutes, I thought we were the better team, but at this time of year there’s no such thing as a moral victory.”
Marcus McIvor, the Komets' Defenseman of the Year, was in the lineup Saturday after missing six games with a shoulder injury. Defenseman Noah Ganske was also back after sitting three games with an upper-body injury.
Forward Tye Felhaber returned to the lineup for Game 1, after he missed 21 games because he was with the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals.
“These guys are the guys I started off with this year,” Felhaber said. “I have a really good relationship with all of them, so it was awesome to be back.”
Felhaber has been probably Fort Wayne’s best player in the series, netting two goals Friday. He had a team-high five shots on goal Saturday.
“He came down and did everything we expected him to do,” Mark Rassell said after Friday’s game. “He scored, he played the right way, and that was huge. And just in the locker room, his presence – he’s a happy, go-lucky guy – and he’s got experience. Having a guy like that, it’s important. It was great and the rest of us kind of rallied around him.”
The AHL’s Bakersfield Condors were eliminated from the playoffs Friday, opening up the possibility defenseman Alex Peters could return for Game 3, though the Komets have given no confirmation that’s happening. Fort Wayne forwards Matthew Boudens and Tristan Pelletier, and defenseman Jacob Graves, all of whom have been injured, have yet to make their series debuts.
The winner of this series will face either the Toledo Walleye or Indy Fuel. The Walleye leads that series 2-0 with Game 3 on Tuesday at Indianapolis.