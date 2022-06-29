The ECHL announced today it will utilize a two-referee system for 25% of its games next season.
The league said each team will have nine home games in which the system will be used.
I'd been suggesting for years the league introduce some usage of the two-referee system during the regular season since the ECHL uses it for all postseason games. Hopefully, this will better prepare tandems for the playoffs, since they do need to understand each others' tendencies and the differences between calling games with that system.
Also, this should put the ECHL on the path toward full-time usage of the two-referee system, which is already in the NHL and American Hockey League.