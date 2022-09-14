The Komets’ rival to the south, the Indy Fuel, could be getting a little closer.
The Fuel plan to become the anchor tenant in a new event center in Fishers, which is moving toward expanding an entertainment district, east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets, in the suburb northeast of Indianapolis.
Fishers officials announced their $1.1 billion in economic and entertainment investments Thursday and the projects, including financing and rezoning, will be presented to the city council Monday.
The Fuel could begin play in the new building for the 2024-25 season. The Fuel has played at Indiana Farmers Coliseum – which is on the Indiana State Fairgrounds – since the team’s inception in 2014, after a $53 million, 17-month renovation of the facilities.
The Komets skate their season opener against the Fuel at 7 p.m. Oct. 21.
“I’m thrilled to bring the fun and excitement of Indy Fuel hockey and its fan base to Fishers,” Fuel majority owner Jim Hallett said in a news release. “We are beyond excited to not only bring the Fuel to Fishers, but also (to) have Hallett Sports & Entertainment manage the new facility for the community. We intend for the event center to be the best facility of its size anywhere, create unique experiences for fans, families and groups, and bring a multitude of different types of events and attendees to the city and region.”
Thompson Thrift of Indianapolis will be the master developer for the new event center and surrounding neighborhood district, which will have retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options.
“We are excited to grow our presence in the ever-expanding community of Fishers,” Ashlee Boyd, Thompson Thrift managing partner, said in a news release. “By attracting new businesses, new jobs and more entertainment to Fishers, we are confident this development will enhance the experience of those living in and visiting this dynamic community.”
In August, Andretti Autosport announced plans to move into new headquarters in Fishers in 2025.
The reaction to the Fuel’s move was met with some criticism from fans on social media, noting this could cause a longer drive, including hitting more traffic, for those accustomed to going to games closer to downtown Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Ice, who played professionally in Indianapolis from 1988 to 2004 – in the International and Central Hockey Leagues – skated their games at either at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, what’s now Gainbridge Fieldhouse or now-demolished Market Square Arena.
The Indianapolis Racers, who played in the World Hockey Association from 1974 to 1978 (with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier), played at Market Square Arena. There have been other pro hockey teams in Indianapolis dating back to the Capitals, who began play at the Fairgrounds in 1939 in the American Hockey League. The Checkers played at the Fairgrounds Coliseum and Market Square, in the CHL and IHL, from 1979 to 1984.
Komets’ goalie on 2-way contract
If goaltender Colton Point indeed lands with the Komets this season, he’ll come at a financial discount.
The Komets and Bakersfield Condors, in the higher-level AHL, are affiliates of the Edmonton Oilers, and the Condors signed Point to a two-way AHL contract Wednesday.
The Komets signed Point on Aug. 22. If Point is assigned to Fort Wayne, he’ll count only $525 against the $14,610 weekly salary cap – not bad for a potential No. 1 goalie, though Fort Wayne also has well-regarded rookies Owen Savory and Rylan Toth coming to camp, too.