Eddie Long, one of the most beloved figures in the history of the Komets franchise, died Friday at 90.
Affectionately known as “Mr. Komet,” his 801 games played between 1952 and 1966 ranks second in the team’s 71-year history, and he remained a staple at Memorial Coliseum all the way to last season.
Long, who was 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, scored more regular-season goals (425) than anyone else in franchise history, ranks second in points (852), was player-coach from 1964 to 1966, and was a beloved ambassador for all things Komets hockey.
“Eddie Long will forever be Mr. Komet," team president Michael Franke said in a news release. "Eddie, a player, coach, and ambassador of the team, did it all. There will never be another Eddie Long. He made it to 90, a well-lived life. I never heard Eddie say anything bad about the Komets. He always wanted the team to do well and took it personally when they did not. He has more passion for the game than anyone I have ever known. Thank you, Eddie Long, for your friendship.”
Long helped the Komets to the International Hockey League’s Turner Cup in 1963, was a player-coach en route to the 1965 title, and was the first person to have his number – No. 16 – retired by the team, in 1966.
He was the IHL’s MVP in 1962-63.
“Mr. Komet, Eddie Long was one of the first players I identified with the Komets when I was young and going to my first Komet games,” Komets general manager David Franke said in a news release. "I got to know Eddie personally when we bought the Komets in 1990. Eddie was always very supportive of the Komets. His visits to the locker room after games were special to all the players, and they loved seeing and talking to him. There will never be another Eddie Long, but what a wonderful life he had as a hockey player, husband, and dad. A great ambassador of Komet hockey! Rest in peace, Eddie.”
Long was a member of the inaugural Komets team in 1952-53, totaling 31 goals and 52 points in 60 games, as hockey gained immediate popularity at the Coliseum. He fell in love with the city and the fans.
Two days before the Komets' first official game was held, an exhibition was put on at the Coliseum for fans to get their first glimpse of hockey, and there were 14,000 ticket requests – far more than could be accommodated.
"Oh, yeah, I think all of us were kind of awestruck in having a sellout that night," Long told The Journal Gazette in 2001. "Just to adjust to all the splendor and glamour down here."
The Komets lost their first game 4-0 to the Toledo Mercurys, in front of 4,956 on Oct. 25, 1952, at the Coliseum.
"The crowd, I had never played in front of that many people," said Long, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, who was the team’s youngest member at 19 that first season. "Just the idea of it, and the beautiful Coliseum. It was really exciting."
Long became the fourth Komets player to eclipse 100 points in a season, accruing 102 in 1962-63, after Len Thornson, Len Ronson and Reggie Primeau had accomplished the feat. Long was the second Komets player to eclipse 50 goals in a season, getting 56 in 1962-63; Ronson was the only previous player to do it.
Thornson, who died in December, is the only player with more points (1,219) in franchise history. Thornson was also second in goals scored (412), behind only Long. And Long ranks third in all-time assists (427), behind only Thornson (807) and Colin Chaulk (500).
Long was a four-time IHL all-star and made the all-league team three times.
He played 14 consecutive seasons for the Komets and held the franchise record for games played until Guy Dupuis passed him in 2009, finishing his career in 2011 with 945 games.
Long is one of only two players, along with Art Stone, to record nine points in a single game. He’s one of five players, along with Norm Waslawski, Rod Willard, Ron Leef and Shawn Szydlowski, to score five goals in a game. And he’s one of four players, along with Barry Scully, Leef and Rob Motz, to have four hat tricks in a season.
As a coach, in the regular season, Long had a 78-51-11 record.
He also played 65 playoff games for the Komets, totaling 34 goals (fourth in franchise history) and 72 points (sixth), and his playoff coaching record was 10-6 with a Turner Cup final victory over the Des Moines Oak Leafs.
In 2020, Long attended an event alongside the Komets’ first captain, George Drysdale, at the Coliseum and relayed a story about talking to local physician, who was from a foreign country, and asking that doctor why he chose to settle down in Fort Wayne.
"He said, 'It's a great family city.' That really speaks well of the city itself," Long said. "George and I are from the original team. How many other cities can say they've got two guys still living there who were on the original team? We stayed here. I met my wife here."
Drysdale died in October.
After his playing career was over, Long was heavily involved in coaching youth and high school hockey in Fort Wayne. He continued to attend Komets games and was always willing to speak about the history of the game, even about changes that he didn’t approve of – such as the decision in 2005 to eliminate stoppages for two-line passes.
"You took out the center-ice line and you can disagree on that," Long said. "That's why the game is faster. But there aren't enough fundamentals to me. George (Drysdale) had one of the best wrist shots in hockey. I skated kind of bent over and George skated straight up. Him and I were tied for goals in the first (Komets) season."
In 2020, local author Wendy Luley published a book on Long entitled "The Boy Who Became Mr. Komet," in which Long said: "I think that if you have a story, God wants to hear it. It doesn't matter who you are and what you are. We're all celebrities in some form, and I want people to write down things about life that your family would want to know, maybe where your ancestors came from. Write down maybe a little something each day. I want people to take from this is how important your family is."
The book details some of Long's struggles in life, including the death of two brothers in World War II, and how his father was cheered by coming to Fort Wayne to watch Eddie play hockey games.
"The older I get, the more I learn about things in life," Long said in the book. "Look at the positive side of life. Take the time for your family because it's the biggest thing, and have God in your life. Be grateful for what you have and not what you think you should have. If you have faith, you will make it."
Full obituary details for Long weren't yet available.