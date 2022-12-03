The Wheeling Nailers scored the only goals of the third period Saturday night – Brooklyn Kalmikov off a rebound and Josh McKechney at the end of a 2-on-1 rush – and completed a 4-2 victory over the Komets before an announced crowd of 2,206 at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Fort Wayne, which got goals from Mark Rassell and Filip Engarås, is on a 1-3-2 slide heading into today's 5 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Colton Point stopped 31 of 35 shots for the Komets (5-7-4). For Wheeling (9-8-0), Tommy Nappier stopped 26 of 28 shots. Wheeling was 0 for 5 on power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 3.
The Komets got a reinforcement Saturday – Engarås returned from Bakersfield of the higher-level American Hockey League, where he had two goals in 11 games.
Rassell opened the scoring 8:17 into the first period, skating in from the right boards and snapping a shot high on Nappier, on the heels of a Wheeling turnover in the neutral zone.
Wheeling’s Josh Maniscalco answered 1:13 later, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, to set off a Teddy Bear Toss. Teammate Justin Addamo, who had a hat trick Friday, made it 2-1 when he ripped a shot from the left circle; Point had the initial save, yet the puck trickled in at 14:44.
Engarås tied it late in the second period, waiting patiently before flicking a shot high on a falling Nappier, after Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper fished the puck out of the corner.