The Komets have received forward Filip Engarås from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, while releasing defenseman Aiden Jamieson.
Engarås, a 22-year-old rookie out of the University of New Hampshire, was scoreless in 10 games with the Condors, including five games this season.
He was a sixth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2020.
Earlier this week, the Komets received forward Samuel Dove-McFalls from the Condors. Through their affiliation with the Oilers, the Komets also have: Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha, Mark Rassell, Ryan Fanti and Colton Point.
Jamieson was scoreless and minus-3 through two games with Fort Wayne.