Triston Theriot has been to a multitude of games at Memorial Coliseum, usually sitting in Section 216 to cheer on the Komets.
This week, though, he was on the Coliseum ice, vying to make the Komets’ roster as a defenseman. And he could get to put on a uniform soon; there is a home-and-home exhibition series with the Wheeling Nailers at 7 p.m. today at Wheeling, West Virginia, and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum.
“This has been pretty exciting,” said Theriot, a native of Fort Wayne, who is one of 27 players vying for about 21 roster spots. “I hadn’t even really been behind the scenes here before, so it’s definitely a new experience for me in this arena.”
Theriot, 25, who played at Westfield State University from 2018 to 2022, got his feet wet in the professional ranks late last season. He skated one game with the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders and 24 games with the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League’s Quad City Storm, totaling one goal and five points.
“Getting that experience really helped, like getting that pro mentality of taking it seriously, even after practice,” Theriot said. “You’ve got to take care of your body every day.”
It’s unlikely Theriot, who was a late addition to the training camp roster, is still around come the Oct. 21 season opener against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis. But a good showing in preseason action could change that or, at least, make him a contender for a midseason call-up from the SPHL.
“There are going to be guys who separate themselves from the pack, for the good or the bad, and the plan for (today) is to go with a heavy dose of rookies,” said Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who has seven rookies among nine defensemen. “And we’ve got a lot of rookie forwards who are going to want bigger minutes and more opportunities to show what they can do.”
On Thursday night, Matthew Boudens, Mark Rassell, Tye Felhaber, Oliver Cooper and Scott Allan returned from Bakersfield of the higher-level American Hockey League, stacking the odds even more against players like Theriot to make the roster.
“It’s going to be up to these rookies to leave a lasting impression on the coaching staff, if they want to prove they can be a valuable asset for us,” Boudreau said. “Wins or losses are not a factor for me this weekend; it’s more about how the individuals play, especially the newcomers. What kind of impact can they bring to the hockey team?”
Theriot is vying with Marcus McIvor, Blake Siebenaler, D.J. King, Allan, Marc-Antoine Pépin, Aiden Jamieson, Clark Hiebert and Benjamin Gagné for roster spots on the blue line. He said the packed camp has let everyone know they must excel.
“It definitely shows how competitive it is and it pushes us to be better every day,” said Theriot, who attended Snider through his junior year, then left to play junior hockey. “Hopefully I’m in the lineup (this weekend) because it would be cool to be in the K’s jersey for real.”