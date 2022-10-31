The Komets have shown flashes of their potential the last two games, namely through third-period rallies to force overtime and salvage standings points. But they still stand with an 0-2-2 record heading into Tuesday’s 10:30 a.m. road game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
It’s the first time since they joined the ECHL in 2012 the Komets have failed to win any of their first four games.
Saturday, the Komets got third-period goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and Mark Rassell to force overtime, yet they lost 6-5 to the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates at Memorial Coliseum thanks to an overtime shot by Alex Swetlikoff.
Afterward, there was a significant amount of frustration within the Fort Wayne locker room – the players felt they’d squandered a particularly strong effort by goaltender Colton Point (45 saves) – but alternate captain Matthew Boudens said: “We’ve still got a lot of faith in our room.”
The key, Boudens said, is taking the third-period play of the last two games, including Friday’s 4-3 loss to the Ghost Pirates in an overtime shootout, and extending it to the entire contest.
“We see it in waves, but we’ve got to bring it for 60 minutes,” Boudens said. “There are good teams in this league that are going to capitalize when we’re sleeping. You can see what we’ve got – look at our lineup – but everyone knows that a lineup doesn’t mean much unless you play the full 60 minutes together. With that being said, we have faith in our team. We know what we have in here and we all know this hasn’t been our best to start off the year and we’ve got to be better soon.”
With two points, the Komets are tied for fifth place in the seven-team Central Division. The Cyclones are the lone unbeaten team at 4-0-0, including a 7-2 thrashing of the Komets at the Coliseum on Oct. 22.
With the inconsistencies the Komets have demonstrated – they’ve been outscored 24-15 – coach Ben Boudreau conceded his team is fortunate to have two points as it is.
“I don’t know why it takes us being down to really turn the pressure and the jets on, and win the battles, and there are waves of that,” Boudreau said. “Playing a 60-minute game right now, it’s not there.”
There have been some positives beyond the third-period rallies: The Fort Wayne power play ranks first among the ECHL’s 28 teams with an efficiency of 35.3%; goaltenders Point and Ryan Fanti have looked better than their save percentages (.852 and .842) would suggest; and there was much improvement last weekend compared to the opening weekend’s losses, including the 7-5 opening folly to the Indy Fuel at Indianapolis.
Boudreau would like, in particular, to see better defensive play.
“It’s not the six defensemen, it’s team defense,” he said, pointing to a third-period goal Saturday, when Savannah won a faceoff in its own zone, cycled the puck around the boards, then caught Fort Wayne flatfooted for a Brandon Estes goal in transition.
Boudreau said it was the type of sequence he and the coaching staff had talked about before the game, yet the players didn’t execute properly to prevent it. He also said the Komets were getting too aggressive offensively in overtime, “cheating” as he called it, and giving the Ghost Pirates too many chances to score. And Boudreau said there’s been too much reliance on the returning players, guys like Petruzzelli, Boudens and Marcus McIvor, and that the newcomers need to get on the same page as everyone else.
“We’re not playing the right way as a group. And when you’re not doing that as a group, we really need to look inward ourselves,” Boudreau said. “We can’t start pointing the finger and saying that guy is going to do it and that guy’s got to do it. We’ve got to look in the mirror and start looking at ourselves and it’s frustrating. No question, it’s frustrating.”
Winning Tuesday, in front of a lot of Cincinnati-area schoolkids, won’t be an easy task – the Komets are 5-8-1 in their last 14 games at the Heritage Bank Center – but they’ll have time to get back to work afterward because their next game will be 3 p.m. Sunday against the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa.
“We need to bring that urgency from the puck drop,” Boudens said. “You don’t want to be playing from behind.”