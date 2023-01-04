Bobby Rivard, who starred for the Komets over five seasons in the 1960s and 1970s and helped them to their first two playoff championships, died Sunday at 83.
Rivard, who hailed from Sherbrooke, Quebec, skated his first four seasons for the Komets from 1962 to 1966, racking up 142 goals and 401 points in 280 regular-season games. He also established a franchise record that still stands by skating in 280 consecutive regular-season games.
He scored 46 goals in 1964-65 and had 133 points in 1965-66, when he captured the International Hockey League’s scoring championship. He ranks third in franchise history for most points in a single season; Len Thornson and Terry McDougall share the record of 139. Rivard’s 91 assists in 1965-66 are second to only Thornson’s 93 in 1966-67.
Rivard played in 39 playoff games with the Komets and totaled 22 goals and 48 points, helping Fort Wayne to the IHL’s 1963 and 1965 Turner Cups.
After leaving Fort Wayne, he played eight seasons in the American Hockey League, predominantly with the Baltimore Clippers, and got in 27 games with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring five goals and 17 points in 27 games in 1967-68.
The 5-foot-9 center returned to Fort Wayne for the 1974-75 season and had seven goals and 21 points in 24 games.
With 422 regular-season points, Rivard ranks 18th in the Komets’ 71-year history.
“Bobby Rivard was a centerpiece of the golden years of the Komet hockey club during the 1960s. An offensive dynamo that played with grit,” Komet president Michael Franke said. “Playing with Johnny Goodwin and Merv Dubchak, they were the most feared line in the IHL in the mid-’60s. He was a great teammate and a tremendous individual.”
Current Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli has played in 206 regular-season games, missing time only because of AHL call-ups. If Petruzzelli surpasses 280 straight games, it’s not clear if the Komets will regard that as a new record.
Rivard played his junior hockey for the Peterborough T.P.T. Petes, who were coached by Scotty Bowman.
A private family service has taken place. The Komets will hold a moment of silence for Rivard on Saturday, when they play host to the Toledo Walleye at Memorial Coliseum. (Rivard played for the IHL’s Toledo Mercurys in 1960-61.) Rivard’s family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Peterborough.
Notes: The Komets’ Mark Rassell, 25, has been named the ECHL’s Rookie of the Month. He had eight goals and 13 points in 12 games. He had four multi-point games in December. … The Komets called up defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer from the Southern Professional Hockey League’s Birmingham Bulls. He had two goals and 10 points in 22 games.