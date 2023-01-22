The first order of business was Anthony Petruzzelli, the Komets’ captain, who indeed was in the lineup one night after suffering a knee injury. He still hasn’t missed time because of injury or illness in his Fort Wayne career.
“I felt fine out there,” he said late Saturday of his bruised knee. “Once you put the skates on, the adrenaline starts. It was nothing too bad.”
The second order of business, however, didn’t go as well. The division-leading Indy Fuel capitalized on untimely mishaps to take control in the third period and defeat the Komets 4-2 in front of 10,189 fans – the largest crowd of the season – at Memorial Coliseum.
“We talked before the game, knowing it was going to be a big crowd and the way we needed to play. For the first 40 minutes, we showed that,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We came out and we were physical, we hit everything and we had a (Samuel Dove-McFalls) fight. We played like everything was on the line. And we had a ton of scoring chances.
“And we get into the third period, same situation and tied game, and we break structure for the first two goals against. It’s frustrating. I don’t want to name names, but it’s the same culprits who aren’t buying in. They’re high-end guys and need to find a way to play within that structure to have success. And you’ve got to play with it for 60 minutes.”
Indy’s Cameron Hillis made it 2-1 with a shot from the left circle 2:27 into the third period, after he intercepted a Blake Siebenaler pass intended for Drake Rymsha along the boards. Chad Yetman made it 3-1 with a breakaway goal at 7:51, after the Komets got caught being too aggressive up ice.
The Komets’ Shawn Boudrias scored on a 20-foot shot at 12:24, after he stickhandled his way out of the corner and through three defenders, but an errant Fort Wayne pass set up Indy’s Shane Kuzmeski for an empty-net goal at 17:58, just after he left the penalty box.
Ryan Fanti, who is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, turned away 32 of 35 shots for Fort Wayne (15-14-6). For Indy (27-10-1), Zach Driscoll stopped 34 of 36 shots, one night after he stopped 34 in a 6-0 home victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones.
There was concern Petruzzelli wouldn’t be able to play after he was the victim of a second-period knee-to-knee hit that knocked him out of Friday’s 3-1 road loss to the Kalamazoo Wings. The Wings’ Ole Julian Bjørvik-Holm was given a major penalty and game misconduct for the infraction, but he received no supplemental discipline from the ECHL, which irritated the Komets.
Petruzzelli, 29, has played in 326 Komets games, including the playoffs, since joining them as a rookie out of the University of Vermont late in the 2017-18 season. He’s only missed five games, all because of American Hockey League call-ups, but has played in 224 consecutive Fort Wayne games, including 214 in the regular season. The Komets’ record for consecutive regular-season games played is 280 by Bobby Rivard, who died this month.
Petruzzelli set up the game’s first goal; his pass through the slot put Tye Felhaber in position for a shot from the bottom of the left circle, during a power play, 19:16 into the first period. But Indy’s Yetman answered with a power-play goal, from between the circles, 1:56 into the second period.
Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 6 power plays. Indy was 1 for 4.
Notes: Dove-McFalls fought Andrew Perrott. … Kevin Corbett was the referee. He also officiated Friday’s game. … The Komets next face the Iowa Heartlanders at Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. … Neil Robinson, a forward waived by the Komets, was claimed by the Jacksonville Icemen. … The Komets were without injured players Matthew Boudens, Colton Point, Marcus McIvor, Tristan Pelletier, Stefano Giliati and Jacob Graves. Luka Burzan was also injured, but with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. Mark Rassell was ill and Carson Vance and Max Milosek were scratched.