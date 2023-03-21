Goaltender Ryan Fanti has been called up from the Komets to the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.
Fanti, a 23-year-old rookie, was 12-13-1 with a 3.44 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage for the Komets.
He started 20 of the last 27 games, but the Komets still have two goalies on their roster with Rylan Parenteau, who has yet to play since coming back from a lower-body injury but backed up twice last weekend, and Corbin Kaczperski.
The Komets play host to the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Fanti had already played eight games for Bakersfield and was 0-5-1 with a 3.71 GAA and a .884 SP.