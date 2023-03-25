In 71 seasons of Komets history, Ryan Fanti might be the most exciting goaltender they’ve ever had. Heck, he might be the most exciting goalie in the world at this particular moment.
And he's only played 19 games with the orange and black.
Fanti flung the puck high and the length of the ice, scoring the first goal by a netminder in franchise history, to cap a 6-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.
It came two weeks after Fanti went into Komets lore for decimating Wheeling goalie Brad Barone in a fight at the Coliseum, and it came just after Fanti took himself out of the game to – and there’s not really any dancing around this – go to the restroom.
Fanti left for 3 minutes, 49 seconds of game time in the third period, right after Matthew Boudens’ second goal of the night gave Fort Wayne a 5-3 lead. Backup Corbin Kaczperski stopped two shots as Fanti was in a locker room stall.
“There’s no getting around it. Everyone goes through it. Once the third period happened, (a stomach ache) just hit me. I was kind of battling through it,” said Fanti, a rookie and a prospect of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. “Once we hit the fifth goal, I didn’t feel as bad for Kacz. So I was just like, ‘When this happens, it happens. I’ve just got to go to the bathroom and be as quick as I can.'”
Fanti scored just over a minute after returning to the game – at the 18:19 mark – and 8,923 fans lost their minds when his high shot landed on the Komets’ logo at center ice and sped the rest of the way to a net that was empty because the Rush had pulled their goalie, Adam Carlson, for an extra attacker.
“You don’t really get too many opportunities (to score). It’s probably something I’ve dreamed about more than anything, including a fight or whatever it is, making big saves,” said Fanti, who had been active with the puck all night.
“One time in juniors, I had a chance up two goals. I probably got a better shot off than I did tonight, but a guy made a good play and jumped up to knock it down with his glove. I tried to scramble back to my net and he ended up banking it off me and scoring. Luckily, we still ended up winning the game and I’m happy that didn’t end up happening again tonight. I just got lucky with it. The puck landed on edge and luckily it didn’t flatten out and stop.”
Fanti finished with 36 saves and the Komets (31-24-7), who have 10 games remaining in the regular season, are now nine points back of the Indy Fuel for third place in the Central Division.
“He’s making a name for himself,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We all know the history in Fort Wayne of all the goalies and how they’re revered. At the end of the day, we got a big win. But Fanti is making a name for himself and (him scoring), that was a big thing.”
Boudreau said there was never any question that Fanti would come back in the game. Fanti just needed a “quick flush to the system,” Boudreau joked.
Fanti, 23, has converted something of a Gordie Howe Hat Trick this season for the Komets with a goal, an assist and a fight, and he’s also gone 13-13-1 with a 3.43 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.
Even before Fanti’s goal, a show was being put on, particularly by Boudens and Shawn Boudrias, who had two goals apiece for Fort Wayne.
Boudrias now has a team-leading 30 goals, but it was his third-period pass to set up Boudens’ first goal that was perhaps his best play of the night. Boudrias converted a no-look backhand pass through the goal mouth to set up Boudens for a 4-3 lead.
That Boudens goal came on a power play, after Rapid City's Carlson, who totaled 32 saves, was penalized for tripping Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli as he crossed in front of the net.
Boudens scored again after stealing the puck and executing a give-and-go with Andy Willis, who was stationed behind the Rapid City net, to make it 5-3 at 13:34.
The Komets lost to the Rush 6-5 on Friday – in an overtime shootout – after squandering a two-goal lead in the third period. On Saturday, the Komets were determined to avoid the same thing happening again.
“When you get a lead, you have to sustain your lead and be on your toes, rather than be on your heels. We were presented with an opportunity right away, after 24 hours, to see how we deal with it and how we learn from our mistakes. The mood in the locker room was great because I think we found a way to learn and adjust to our shortcomings. As a coach, that’s really positive,” said Boudreau, noting the Komets only gave up one even-strength goal Saturday and that was on a Rapid City penalty shot.
There were some scary moments in the game as Fort Wayne’s Darien Kielb and Rapid City’s Jason Horvath were recipients of hits that resulted in major penalties, but both returned to the game. The players who doled out the hits, Rapid City’s Jon Martin and Fort Wayne’s Daniel Maggio, were ejected.
It was goaltending duel early and Rapid City’s Carlson was tested with a slew of shots from close range before Fort Wayne’s Maggio opened the scoring on his team’s 13th shot – and Fort Wayne scoring first has been a rarity lately – on a blast from the right circle just after Garret Van Wyhe won him a faceoff.
The Komets took a 2-0 lead when Boudrias scored at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 13:35.
Then, as has often been the case at the Coliseum this season, controversial officiating played a big part in the game changing and things almost getting out of control.
First, an inadvertent whistle cost the Komets possession of the puck in the offensive zone. After the ensuing faceoff, Rapid City’s Alex Aleardi was foiled by Fanti on a breakaway rush, but Aleardi was slashed from behind by Blake Siebenaler while taking the shot, and Aleardi was awarded a penalty shot by referees Tyler Hascall and Chad Ingalls. Aleardi scored on the penalty shot 4:02 into the second period.
Fort Wayne’s Maggio was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit of Horvath, who had to be helped off the ice, and Rapid City’s Logan Nelson scored on the ensuing power play to tie it at 2. (Nelson is a former Komets player. Aleardi was born in Fort Wayne.)
After a fight between Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro and Rapid City’s Max Coatta, Boudrias made it 3-2 at 14:26, thanks to Mark Rassell’s setup from behind the net.
At 16:26, Rapid City’s Martin drove Kielb headfirst into the boards, drawing a major penalty and game misconduct, though it was Nelson who scored on the ensuing power play, a short-handed goal to tie it at 3 for Rapid City. Nelson was all alone behind the Fort Wayne net, where Fanti left the puck without any help as his teammates changed lines, then Nelson skated out and flung a backhand shot past Fanti at 19:28.