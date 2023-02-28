Stefano Giliati, 35, dazzles on the ice, using his speed and stick-handling skills to slither his way through defenders and befuddle opposing goaltenders. But the Komets’ forward has been showing a grittier side to his game, since returning from a 16-game absence with a shoulder injury, and it was highlighted Feb. 17 in a 5-4 road win over the Cincinnati Cyclones.
It was Giliati’s fourth game back and he helped spark the Komets by fighting Zack Andrusiak – unleashing a torrent of punches – shortly after a knee-on-knee hit was doled out by Cincinnati’s Jalen Smereck on Oliver Cooper.
“When there’s a 35-year-old fighting out there, I mean (Andrusiak) messed with the bull and he got the horns. He found out pretty quick that (Giliati) is not a pushover,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.
Giliati had the only goal of the overtime shootout, patiently waiting for goaltender Beck Warm do go down to the ice, then snapping in a high shot.
“When you lead by example, doing those little things, using a bad period to show emotion to try to get a spark out of your team,” Boudreau said of Giliati, “then when your number’s called, finding a way to execute in the biggest moment, it’s big.”
Giliati has seven goals and 24 points in 33 games, during his first season with the Komets, for whom he’s also a skills coach. He’s had a multitude of roles this season, from top-line forward to third-line grinder, and when he reentered the lineup Feb. 9 after six weeks on injured reserve, he didn’t want to upset the dynamics the team had built during a six-game winning streak.
“My role now, … is a little bit of a hard-nosed game,” he said. “I’m trying to bring a little bit of that.”
Frankly, Giliati was so eager to get back into the lineup, he’d have probably played goalie if Boudreau had asked.
“I can’t even explain it. It was, oh, it just felt like an eternity,” said Giliati, who played the previous 11 seasons overseas. “But I love this group of guys. And I love this game of hockey, and I couldn’t be happier than to be sharing the ice with this group of guys every night. I really worked hard to get back and I’m very happy to be back.”
While he was out, Giliati was still among his teammates as often as possible, often assisting Boudreau on the bench during games and skating for a few weeks before he was cleared to play.
“It’s not like I wasn’t around,” he said. “I was sharing the bench with them, for the most part, and it was an easy transition to come back.”
Coming back is exactly what the Komets need their offense to do, after they lost all four games of their Southern road trip and were outscored 15-7 despite often heavily outshooting opponents. At 7:30 p.m. today, the Komets (25-20-6) have home-ice advantage again but face the archrival Toledo Walleye (33-15-6), which is on a 17-1-1 run and tied for first place in the division, 16 points ahead of fourth-place Fort Wayne.
The Komets play five of their next six games at Memorial Coliseum.
“It’s been a long few weeks here, traveling on the road a lot,” Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “So it’ll be nice to get home in front of our fans. Hopefully we can get back to our winning ways and get running in the right direction.”
Notes: Tye Felhaber, who had 14 goals and a team-leading 63 points in 51 games with the Komets, has been called up to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. ... The Komets acquired goalie Corbin Kaczperski from the Iowa Heartlanders, completing the November trade of forward Tyler Busch to the Heartlanders for future considerations. Kaczperski was 5-6-2 with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. The Komets also have goalies Ryan Fanti and Colton Point. ... Before Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against the Wheeling Nailers (23-24-5), the Komets will celebrate the championship teams from 1963, 1973, 1993 and 2003. Some members of those teams will be in attendance. … For Sunday’s 5 p.m. game against the Heartlanders (13-26-12), it will be Jurassic Night and the Komets will wear special uniforms to support The Blue Bucket Brigade.