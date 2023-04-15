Take away the penalties – some deserved, some debatable– and the Komets played one of their finest games in weeks.
They had energy. They were physical. They were defensively strong.
But we don’t live in a world where can ignore the Komets’ penalties – as much as everyone in the 260 wishes we did – and the Komets lost 5-4 to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night.
It was the Komets’ seventh loss in their last eight games and they have only one more game remaining in the regular season, 5:15 p.m. Sunday against the Toledo Walleye in Ohio – before they go into the playoffs as major underdogs against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
“I think the last two games we kind of dialed it in and figured it out defensively and were harder to play against. That’s what we need to do heading into the playoffs,” said forward Oliver Cooper, who was voted season MVP by his teammates and received the award after the game.
“Yeah, it would have been nice to win that game, but I think moving forward it’s more important to make sure we’re ready for the playoffs and playing the right way.”
The Komets got goals from Jake Johnson (the first of his pro career), Shawn Boudrias, Mark Rassell and Samuel Dove-McFalls. Ryan Fanti stopped 27 of 32 shots.
But much of the game came down to special teams; Indy scored on 3 of 12 power plays and Fort Wayne was 2 for 8, in a game that totaled 105 penalty minutes as things spiraled out of control in the third period.
“Honestly, I thought we battled,” Cooper said. “It seems like we’re always fighting the uphill battle or getting into penalty trouble, though, and it seems like it’s always harder than it should be.”
Things had been simmering between the two teams throughout this home-and-home series of hard hits, controversial officiating and no discipline from the ECHL office. It finally boiled over with the game tied at 4 and 5:57 left in the third period.
A tussle broke out between Fort Wayne’s Joe Masonius and Indy’s Christopher Cameron. Masonius got a major for spearing – the latest in a long line of ill-timed penalties – and Cameron was tossed for inciting, and it set up a key power play for Indy. Then, a nine-player melee broke out after the ensuing faceoff, with Fort Wayne’s Daniel Maggio getting a double-minor for roughing and a game misconduct, as the teams totaled 61 penalty minutes from that fracas.
The Fuel’s Kyle Maksimovich scored on the ensuing 5-on-3 power play, off a rebound, in front of 8,644 irate fans, knowing that the Fuel had upped the intensity with a series of hits that knocked three Fort Wayne players out of the game Friday, when Indy won 2-1.
Komets coach Ben Boudreau, who has been critical of ECHL officiating this season, didn’t want to discuss that topic other than saying he felt the referee, Chad Ingalls, lost control of the game.
“I’m proud of our guys and the way that we played, and the way that we stuck up for each other and the way that we defended each other,” he said. “We only gave up one 5-on-5 goal the last two nights and there was a lot to like, but we still have lost (7 of 8) and I know we’re all just trying to limp through here and get through to (the playoffs). Obviously, we still want to win, but we’ve got one game left and health is priority.”
The Komets (33-30-8) and Fuel (42-24-5) have a chance to meet again in the second-round of the playoffs, if the Komets defeat the Cyclones and the Fuel takes out the Walleye. But why have things gotten so heated in these two seemingly meaningless games?
“I think it’s a combination of things,” Indy’s Alex Wideman said via text message. “Obviously, it’s a rivalry and potentially the last time we could be playing each other the rest of this season. But the stuff towards the end was a complete joke. The game is tied and they put out a player (Maggio) who doesn’t kill penalties … and he tries to start a line brawl against our skilled players. You also have a player (Masonius) who gets (tossed twice) in the same weekend. They aren’t that bad of a team, but they have good players who drink the Fort Wayne Kool-Aid, who try to play a certain way that they normally don’t do.”
Indy’s starting goalie, Zach Driscoll, played only one period – the reason he left wasn’t known – and stopped 7 of 9 shots. His replacement, Cameron Gray, turned away 12 of 14 shots.
After the game, the Komets presented their player awards.
On receiving MVP, Cooper said: “It’s a huge honor. This is a historic organization, as we all know, and that it came from my teammates, it’s pretty special and I’m very grateful to receive that award. It could have gone to anybody. There are a lot of guys who stepped up throughout the year at different times, and everybody contributed. It could have gone to anyone and I’m really humbled to have received it.”
The rest of the awards were voted on by team staff and reporters and Cooper won Best Defensive Forward.
Marcus McIvor took Best Defenseman. Rassell captured the Rookie of the Year and Most Improved player awards. Maggio was the Unsung Hero. Matt Alvaro was named Mr. Hustle and Anthony Petruzzelli took the True Komet award for exemplifying a positive attitude and team spirit on and off the ice.
Friday’s 2-1 road loss to the Fuel didn’t impact the standings but it affected Fort Wayne profoundly. It lost Stefano Giliati to a Koletrane Wilson hit that caught Giliati in the head/shoulder area, after Giliati had missed the previous 18 games with a shoulder injury. It lost Matthew Boudens to a Kirill Chaika hit. Boudens was in an arm sling after the game. And it lost Noah Ganske to a Chase Lang hit.
Lang’s was the only one of those hits that resulted in a penalty from referee Jake Jackson, but the ECHL leveled no supplemental discipline Saturday afternoon to the Fuel, though the Komets asked the league to review them. Lang and Wilson weren’t in Indy’s lineup Saturday.
Giliati and Boudens’ injuries may be bad enough to keep them out of the playoffs – a best-of-7 series with the Cyclones starts Friday in Ohio – and the Komets’ injured list also includes Alvaro, McIvor, Jacob Graves and Tristan Pelletier, though some of them could be available for Game 1. McIvor, who reinjured his shoulder April 8, remains a big question mark and the Komets must decide their playoff roster by 3 p.m. Monday.
Nothing out of the ordinary happened to begin Saturday’s game; Fort Wayne took a penalty just 25 seconds in (Drake Rymsha for hooking) and the Fuel scored on the ensuing power play, Wideman doing the deed.
Fort Wayne’s Johnson, in his second game out of Quinnipiac, which just won the NCAA Division I national championship, answered with a shot from between the circles at 3:02.
The Fuel’s Bryan Lemos answered with a goal, as the teams skated 4-on-4, at 18:18 after he outraced Johnson around the Fort Wayne zone. But Boudrias tied it when he redirected a Petruzzelli pass for a power-play goal at 19:11.
The Komets’ Rassell made it 3-2 on a wild play 4:36 into the second period. He lost his footing and hopped up just in time to redirected a Dove-McFalls crossing pass that made its way through the crease.
But Fort Wayne is the ECHL’s most-penalized team and penalties caught up to it. With Scott Allan serving a tripping penalty, Indy’s Max Golod scored off the redirection of a Zach Vinnell shot to tie it at 3 at 15:13.
The Komets then killed off a 5-on-3 power play, highlighted by Fanti repeatedly slashing Indy’s Seamus Malone, who was trying to screen him on shots from the point. And an Adam Brubacher penalty for kneeing Luc Brown, 42 seconds into the third period, set up another pivotal and successful Fort Wayne penalty kill.
Back to even strength, though, Indy’s Malone scored at the end of an odd-man rush for a 4-3 lead at 3:58, though Dove-McFalls tied it at 6:53.
A late empty-net goal by Indy was taken off the scoreboard after the linesmen intervened and informed Ingalls that Fort Wayne's Drake Rymsha had been high-sticked by Chaika.
Notes: The Komets auctioned off their Tim Horton’s warm-up jerseys to support Amateur Hockey in Fort Wayne. Daniel Maggio’s sold for the most ($751), followed by Anthony Petruzzelli ($717) and Drake Rymsha ($715).