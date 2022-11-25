The Komets are historically a very good team on home ice.
This season? Not so much.
A 6-0 loss Thursday to the Cincinnati Cyclones dropped them to 0-3-3 at Memorial Coliseum. To make matters worse, this was usually one of the Komets’ most beloved nights: the Bob Chase Memorial Game, played annually on Thanksgiving.
“I’m far past being disappointed,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “I’m more embarrassed that that’s the sort of performance we mustered on such an important night to the city, to Bob Chase, to the Komets. It was just ugly on all accounts.”
Chase, the Komets’ longtime broadcaster, died in 2016 when he was 90. He called Komets games on WOWO for 63 of their first 65 seasons and the auction of Thursday’s throwback jerseys benefited Chase’s favorite charity, WOWO’s Penny Pitch campaign, which benefits Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Chase’s daughter, Karin Thomsen, dropped the puck for the ceremonial opening faceoff in front of 7,709 fans.
“Obviously, right now, we realize it’s unacceptable, to put it lightly,” captain Anthony Petruzzelli said. “Here in Fort Wayne, we’re expected to put a lot better performance on for our crowd. It’s just, we’re pretty disappointed and we’ve got to find a way out of this and to take advantage on home ice. You only get 36 chances a year at it, and you’ve got to take advantage when those (opportunities) are there.”
Mark Sinclair stopped all 43 shots he faced for Cincinnati (10-1-1), which got two Lee Lapid goals.
For Fort Wayne (4-5-3), Colton Point stopped 26 of 32 shots.
The Komets are 40-20-5 all-time on Thanksgiving, including a 38-18-5 mark at the Coliseum. Since joining the ECHL, they’re 6-3-1. But they suffered their first Turkey Day shutout loss since Port Huron beat them 2-0 in 2002.
Fort Wayne came into this season with a .680 home winning percentage, through its first 70 years of play. Since joining the ECHL, it had a 209-98-35 home mark. And in the playoffs, the Komets had been even more reliable.
The Komets were bested from start to finish Thursday, though, in the first of three games in as many nights; they begin a home-and-home series 7:15 p.m. Friday against the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, where the rival Walleye is only 0-4-1 this season.
“Unless we buy in as a commitment and as a team, we’re not going to have any type of success,” Boudreau said. “We looped and we swooped and we played easy, easy hockey. We didn’t want to do it the hard way. We didn’t want to block any shots, make hits, go through the bodies. We wanted it easy.
“And the best team in the division, who have one regulation loss, I thought they were just connected, played their game and ended up getting six on us. We were too easy to play against on home ice, just flat out embarrassing.”
Minor penalties have haunted the Komets lately – they were a big facet of Saturday’s 5-4 loss to the Allen Americans in an overtime shootout – and Cincinnati’s second power play yielded it a 1-0 lead when Matt Berry scored off a rebound 16:16 into the first period.
Lincoln Griffin appeared to make it 2-0 on the Cyclones’ next shot, 44 seconds later, but the referees, Rocco Stachowiak and Jack Young, looked at video replay and determined the puck didn’t fully cross the goal line.
Just 1:42 after that, however, Dajon Mingo left no doubt – and made it 2-0 Cincinnati – by smacking a rebound past Point from 12 feet out.
Sinclair preserved the lead with a scintillating kick save on Stefano Giliati at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 2:40 into the second period, and Point had an equally good save on Zack Andrusiak at 12:20.
Seconds later, though, Point had no chance to prevent a 3-0 lead. Cincinnati’s Brandon Yeamans took a 50-foot shot that went wide of Point, then Andrusiak got to the puck behind the net, spun and sent a pass to Yeamans just off the post for the goal.
The Cyclones made it a four-goal lead when Lapid whistled a backhand shot from the bottom of the left circle past Point, after Fort Wayne turned the puck over in the neutral zone and Cincinnati was quick in transition.
The Komets were without forward Matt Alvaro, who had a lower-body injury, while Joe Masonius and Clark Hiebert were ill. So, the Komets signed defenseman Artur Terchiyev, 25, who played nine games this season with the Single-A level Southern Professional Hockey League’s Birmingham Bulls and had nine assists. Former Komets player Kevin Kerr is an assistant coach with Birmingham.
Notes: Petruzzelli’s jersey sold for the most ($1,513), followed by Drake Rymsha’s ($1,000) and Giliati’s ($900). … Former Komets coach Gary Graham, a native of Fort Wayne, was fired by the Nottingham Panthers this week. He had a 4-2-6 record in his first season with the English club. “Unfortunately, results have not been what the club was looking for,” CEO Omar Pacha said in a news release. “We feel making a change and bringing in a new voice will help give new direction to the group.” Graham was replaced by Corey Neilson. … Scouts from the San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets attended Thursday’s game. …There remains no indication that Jared Thomas will join the Komets anytime soon. Fort Wayne acquired the forward’s rights from the Norfolk Admirals on Nov. 5 for defenseman D.J. King. Thomas hasn’t played this season, after spending the past two seasons with the Indy Fuel. … It was Justin Vaive’s 300th regular-season game with the Cyclones. His one Kelly Cup, though, came with the Komets in 2021.