Former Komets player Danny Stewart is a successful coach in the United Kingdom for the Coventry Blaze. He’s 154-134-36 over seven years.
And he’s about to be celebrated with a testimonial July 1. The Blaze will hold a special game and Stewart will participate.
A testimonial is when a team has an event, often an exhibition game, to honor someone for their service
Stewart, 44, played for the Komets from 2003 to 2005 and was a fan-favorite for his high-energy, physical style of play. His brother, Bobby, also played for the Komets.