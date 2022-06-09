J.C. Campagna was a prolific scorer for the Komets in 2018-19, totaling 35 goals, second most in the ECHL that season, and 49 points in 61 games.
By his own admission, playing defense wasn’t always his strong suit.
So it’s not surprising that Campagna is one of the players set to skate in 3ICE, a professional 3-on-3 hockey league that will debut with nine tournaments in eight cities starting June 18 in Las Vegas.
3ICE is trumpeting the excitement it will bring to a sport that turns some people off because of its lack of offense.
“You know, 3-on-3 and skill is my game. Obviously, people who have seen me play know that I like to think offense more than I like to think defense. This is high-paced, high-scoring, up-and-down-the-ice offense, and I think that suits my game,” said Campagna, 28, referencing the format similar to what’s used in the overtime of the Komets’ regular-season games at Memorial Coliseum.
“I like 3-on-3. I grew up playing roller hockey, which is similar to this style where it’s run-and-gun the whole time. So I feel like this league was created for guys like me, so I’m happy to be a part of it.”
Craig Patrick, a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, is the 3ICE commissioner. The six teams are coached by legendary former NHL players Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy and Bryan Trottier.
Campagna and Jordon Southorn, another former Komets player, were drafted for Team Carbonneau, whose goalie is Jeremy Brodeur, an ECHL netminder who is close friends of Campagna.
Brandon Hawkins, another former Komets player currently skating in the Kelly Cup finals for the Toledo Walleye, is on the list of reserve players, so he could end up playing at sites like Pittsburgh; Denver; Nashville, Tennessee; Quebec City, Quebec; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Hershey, Pennsylvania.
For Campagna, who played 21 games in the ECHL this season for the Allen Americans, there was some nervousness about trying out against so many world-class players in a startup league, despite his solid stature as a dynamic offensive player in North America.
“I didn’t know what my chances would be like,” he said. “There were a lot of guys with big résumés, but I think I did well in camp and I was super excited to be drafted.”
Campagna will join his team each Friday for tour stops, have a Saturday morning practice, play in nighttime tournaments and then return to his Columbus, Ohio, home on Sundays.
Games will consist of two 8-minute halves with a running clock. Each team has six skaters and a goalie, and each tournament will have six games.
Instead of power plays, there will be penalty shots. Instead of overtimes, there will be shootouts. Goalies can play the puck anywhere. And if the puck hits the protective netting and comes back into play, it’s still live.
There’s more than $2 million in prize money up for grabs this season.
“They’ve set it up sort of like the PGA Tour. The more you win (on the ice), the more money you win,” Campagna said.
“They want there to be a lot on the line. Not that players wouldn’t play as hard, but going to an event and knowing you need to win to win more money, it’s going to keep the intensity of the games very high.”
He estimated the most he could make this season would be $200,000. How he fares could determine his future in 5-on-5 hockey next winter; if he has more in the bank, he could eschew playing overseas, where salaries are higher, for a return to the ECHL.
When Campagna had initially heard about 3ICE, he wondered how the league would be able to have such payouts and attract this much talent. Now that he’s seen all the personalities involved, the rinks in which games will be played, and that some games will be on ESPN and CBS Sports, he believes it’s going to be a hit.
“There’s so much experience in this league that it’s almost too good to fail,” he said. “There’s so much knowledge and experience that I think this league is not only going to get more popular, but it’s going to probably grow with the amount of teams and amount of players involved.”