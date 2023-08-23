Mathieu Brodeur, who helped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup as a defenseman, has been hired by the ECHL's Trois-Rivières Lions as an assistant coach.
Brodeur, 33, played the last two seasons with the Lions, who have undergone a shakeup off the ice. Pascal Rhéaume, who had been head coach and general manager, left the team Tuesday for a post with an American Hockey League team that hasn't yet been disclosed, and Ron Choules takes over those posts now for the Lions.
Elsewhere, Andy Willis, who spent 10 games last season with the Komets, has signed with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.