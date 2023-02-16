Obit Jerrard Hockey

Calgary Flames assistant coach Paul Jerrard, left, fist-bumps left wing Ryan Lomberg (56) as the team leaves the ice after defeating the New Jersey Devils in an NHL hockey game on Feb. 8, 2018, in Newark, N.J. Jerrard, one of the few Black assistant coaches in the NHL during his three stints in the league, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. He was 57.

 Associated Press

Paul Jerrard, who played 23 games with the Komets in 1995-96, died at 57 from cancer Wednesday.

Jerrard, who played five NHL games with the Minnesota North Stars earlier in his career, had one assist with Fort Wayne. He went on to an extensive coaching career, including five seasons as an NHL assistant coach with Colorado, Dallas and Calgary.

He spent the last five seasons as an assistant with the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where Leo-native Matt Miller plays. Jerrard is survived by his wife, Cheryl, and two daughters, Catherine and Meaghan.

