CINCINNATI – It may not have been a particularly successful season for the Komets on the ice, not after they bowed out in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year with a 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones in Game 7 of the Central Division semifinals Wednesday, but it was one of the most exciting seasons on record.
Here’s a look at the top 10 moments from 2022-23:
1. Fanti’s fight
March 10: It started with the left jab heard ’round the hockey world and culminated with a flurry of right-handed haymakers. Goalie Ryan Fanti pummeled Wheeling Nailers goalie Brad Barone in a late fight at Memorial Coliseum, where the Komets won 6-4. Coach Ben Boudreau summed it up perfectly afterward: “I don’t think anybody expected that from mild-mannered Ryan Fanti. But let me tell you, he may be the toughest guy in our room and you just never knew it. That’ll go down, in 71 years of Komets hockey, as one of the best fights on Coliseum ice. It got ‘The Jungle’ rocking and it got the team together, and it was just a statement.”
2. Game 6 shutout
Tuesday: A dominant performance at both ends of the ice, led by Fanti’s 32 saves at the Heritage Bank Center, had the Fort Wayne faithful believing the K’s could execute an upset over the Central Division’s top-seeded team. It wasn’t to be, but that Game 6 victory – with goals by Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, William Provost, Samuel Dove-McFalls, Darien Kielb and Mark Rassell – was a thing of beauty in almost every respect.
3. 1st goalie goal
March 25: Fanti, with a fight and multiple assists under his belt, cemented his status as the most exciting goalie in the ECHL by flinging the puck the length of the ice and into an empty net, cementing a 6-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush. It was, perhaps amazingly, the first goalie goal in franchise history and made even more incredible because Fanti had taken himself out of the game earlier in the third period due to stomach troubles. After a bathroom break, he scored his historic goal in front of 8,923 screaming fans at the Coliseum.
4. Game 3 win
April 25: Just when you thought the Komets were done, after losing the first two games of the Central Division semifinals on the road, they played their best game of the season so far – and got their first shutout, a 35-save beauty by Fanti, who set a franchise record by not allowing a goal over 116:55 between Games 2 and 4.
5. Scorpion save
Feb. 5: Rylan Parenteau had one of the most breathtaking saves in franchise history in a 5-2 victory over the Iowa Heartlanders at the Coliseum. Tyler Busch’s shot from 18 feet out, during an Iowa power play in the third period, seemed pegged for the upper-left corner before Parenteau dived forward and, as the puck sailed over his back, kicked his leg to drive it back toward a befuddled Busch. It was the No. 1 play on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” that night.
6. Terrible ending
Wednesday: The Komets’ Oliver Cooper tied Game 7 at 1 with 1:11 left before the officials deemed, via video review, that Samuel Dove-McFalls interfered with goalie Beck Warm’s ability to stop the shot. The call was incorrect; Dove-McFalls was outside the crease and, even if he wasn’t, barely touched Warm. Terrible way to end a team’s season, but it was an exciting five minutes waiting for the review to finish; overtime seemed set and the Komets’ resiliency was on full display.
7. Win streak hits 8
Dec. 30: The Komets defeated the rival Toledo Walleye 6-2 at the Huntington Center, with Max Milosek stopping 24 shots against his former team. Cooper scored twice and Joshua Winquist, another former Toledo player, extended his point-scoring streak to 13 games. The eight-game streak was Fort Wayne’s longest since 2007-08 and helped erase Fort Wayne’s worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012.
8. A win for Braydin
April 16: The Komets got an emotional 3-2 overtime road victory over the Walleye in the regular-season finale – capped by a Jake Johnson goal – to gain some momentum for the playoffs. But really it was about Braydin Lewis, who died the night before from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Lewis, a 19-year-old junior hockey player from Fort Wayne and son of former Komets player Adam Lewis, had met most of the players at some point, reading the starting lineup to the team Feb. 18 on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Coliseum.
9. Kielb’s hat trick
Feb. 3: Defenseman Darien Kielb scored three goals, and assisted on another, before the game was 22 minutes old and led the Komets to a 4-2 victory over Kalamazoo at the Coliseum. The game also had a memorable scrap between Fort Wayne defenseman Blake Siebenaler and Wings goalie Evan Cormier.
10. Texas tantrum
Feb. 11: The Komets pummeled the Allen Americans 6-1 on the road for their eighth win in nine games, and Allen coach Chad Costello, angry about a referee’s call, slammed the door to the bench, threw things onto the ice, and even ripped off his coat and tossed it at his own player as he was escorted from the rink. He was suspended one game by the ECHL.